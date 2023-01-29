Hearts extend unbeaten run to 10 games after Premiership draw with Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hearts extend unbeaten run to 10 games after Premiership draw with Livingston

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 3.50pm
Robbie Neilson’s Hearts were held by Livingston (Jane Barlow/PA)
Robbie Neilson’s Hearts were held by Livingston (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hearts extended their unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions but Livingston proved once again to be a troublesome foe in a cinch Premiership goalless draw at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The match improved after a dull first half spoiled by the wind but, while the third-placed Jambos probably had more opportunities but there was little between the sides and neither could get the breakthrough.

David Martindale’s side have taken five points from nine against the Tynecastle club this season and remain seven points behind in fourth place – with a game in hand – as they extended their undefeated run to six games in all competitions.

The encounter between third and fourth in the cinch Premiership had promised more.

Robbie Neilson, who was in the stand once again as he completed a two-match touchline ban, dipped into his squad to reshuffle.

Stephen Kingsley, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, Nathaniel Atkinson, Stephen Humphrys and Yutaro Oda all came in, the latter for his first start since signing from Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe.

Robert Snodgrass, Barrie McKay and Josh Ginnelly dropped to the bench with no sign of James Hill and Michael Smith.

Livingston, who had Sean Kelly and Stephane Omeonga back in midfield for Jason Holt and Andrew Shinnie, had no fears.

However, only three minutes had passed when Jambos captain Lawrence Shankland – eligible to play despite being sent off in last week’s 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Hibernian – sent Oda racing towards the Livi goal but defender Jack Fitzwater ended the danger with a smart tackle.

Another Hearts break involving Humphrys and Cammy Devlin following a Livi corner saw the back-tracking Omeonga intervene, before Shankland headed a Kingsley corner over the crossbar.

All the while the ball was spending a lot of time in the air and the game could not settle.

Just before the break a Shankland cross was missed by Oda just yards from goal and the Japan attacker was replaced by 18-year-old Australia international Garang Kuol, on loan from Newcastle, for the start of the second half.

Within minutes Kuol was set up by Humphrys but home goalkeeper Shamal George brilliantly saved his first shot from 12 yards and then foiled his second effort from the rebound.

At the other end in the 62nd minute, Livingston forward Steven Bradley latched on to a long clearance from defence and lobbed on-rushing Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark but defender Kye Rowles rushed back to clear the ball off the line.

The game was heating up and a powerful drive from Humphrys was beaten away by George.

The huge travelling support roared for a penalty when Livingston captain Nicky Devlin challenged Kuol inside the box but referee Alan Muir was not interested but he was keen to book Hearts substitute Jorge Grant – on for the injured Devlin in the first half – for simulation at the edge of the Livingston box.

Livi’s Morgan Boyes drew a fine save from Clark with a powerful drive from 20 yards but this was a game destined to be goalless.

