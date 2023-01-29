Temba Bavuma hits hundred as South Africa secure ODI series win over England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Temba Bavuma hits hundred as South Africa secure ODI series win over England

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 4.51pm Updated: January 29 2023, 5.15pm
Temba Bavuma struck a century for South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP/PA)
Temba Bavuma struck a century for South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP/PA)

Temba Bavuma’s hundred and David Miller’s unbeaten 58 off 37 balls underpinned South Africa’s successful pursuit of a mammoth 343 at Bloemfontein which guaranteed a one-day international series win against England.

Jos Buttler anchored England’s 342 for seven with 94 not out off 82 balls after Harry Brook had registered his maiden ODI fifty with 80 off 75 deliveries, while there were cameos from Moeen Ali (51 off 45) and Sam Curran (28 off 17).

South Africa never let the run-rate spiral and Bavuma was authoritative up top with 109 from 102 deliveries before Miller’s expertise at the death helped the Proteas home with five wickets to spare.

Miller, who put on an unbroken 65 in 47 balls with Marco Jansen (32 off 29), secured a 2-0 lead for the hosts with one more match to play on Wednesday with a huge six from the first delivery of the final over off Chris Woakes.

This is another setback for England, who have won just two of their last 12 ODIs, but there were positives in a high-scoring encounter containing a couple of flash points on a sunny, hot day.

Brook, who made a duck on his ODI debut in Friday’s 27-run defeat, led England’s recovery from 33 for two with a fine innings containing seven fours and four sixes while Olly Stone was threatening throughout and took two for 48.

England’s openers put on 146 in 19.3 overs on Friday but groped around here amid some prodigious early movement after South Africa won an important toss, with Jason Roy, who made a career-saving ton last time out, unable to reach double figures.


Harry Brook registered his maiden ODI fifty with 80 off 75 deliveries (Themba Hadebe/AP/PA)

He had already overturned an lbw verdict before being castled by Lungi Ngidi’s fuller nip-backer which squeezed through bat and pad, having been set up by two back-of-a-length outswingers. Both openers were back in the hutch within seven overs as Dawid Malan was rapped on the knee roll by Wayne Parnell.

Brook’s first four narrowly missed his stumps as his and Ben Duckett’s edges were frequently challenged but the Yorkshireman took on Anrich Nortje’s shorter deliveries, hammering a pull for six.

While Duckett slammed to wide long-on in Keshav Maharaj’s first over, Brook showed his team-mate the way either side of reaching a 46-ball fifty by rocking back and dispatching drag downs for six.

Buttler seemed content to swim in the slipstream as Brook motored on but the Yorkshireman departed when he found deep cover, opening the face too soon to Aiden Markram and punching his bat in frustration.


South Africa's Wayne Parnell successfully appeals for lbw against England batter Dawid Malan (Themba Hadebe/AP/PA)

Moeen took 10 singles from 19 balls but freed his arms off Maharaj and the floodgates opened, with several lusty drives whistling to the boundary as he brought up his first ODI fifty since September 2017 off 42 deliveries.

Nortje ended the 106-run stand between England’s captain and vice-captain when Moeen thick-edged on to his stumps but deputy stumper Heinrich Klaasen’s glove after he had removed it gave away five penalty runs and South Africa hardly helped their cause with 18 wides.

Buttler monstered a six out the ground off Ngidi, who leaked 39 in his last two overs as England accelerated past 300, taking 60 off the last four overs to finish on a high.

Woakes and Reece Topley toiled as Bavuma and Quinton de Kock raced to 50 in 6.5 overs. De Kock swivel-pulled Woakes for six after an X-ray gave him the all-clear to bat, having left the field during England’s innings with a thumb injury.

Stone was threatening, prising out De Kock for 31 who flicked to Duckett on the boundary, and extracting some bounce but the rest of England’s attack was unable to rein in a free-flowing Bavuma.


Moeen Ali made 51 before being bowled by Anrich Nortje, right (Themba Hadebe/AP/PA)

There were some cross words when Buttler felt he had been obstructed by Rassie van der Dussen, who stood his ground after inside-edging on to his pad.

But the issue did not distract Bavuma, who defied the onset of cramp to drive Adil Rashid for his 14th four – to go with one six – for a 90-ball 100. However, the tensions were clear as Curran celebrated in Bavuma’s face when he ramped into his stumps shortly before Van der Dussen reverse swept to point.

With two new batters at the crease, England sensed an opening only for Markram and Klaasen to put on 55 in 38 balls.

While Buttler took a tremendous leaping catch to see off Klaasen, South Africa seemed to be in the driving seat even if Rashid’s sensational googly through the gate to see off Markram for 49 might have set home nerves jangling.


David Willey, left, creates a shade using a towel for England captain Jos Buttler in the Bloemfontein heat (Themba Hadebe/AP/PA)

Jansen slog-swept Rashid into the stands as South Africa were left needing 36 off the last 37 balls.

England were able to exert some pressure and Moeen put down a difficult chance at cover to reprieve Miller on 50 while Jansen under-edged Stone narrowly past his stumps.

Ultimately, South Africa only needed two from the last over and Woakes’ slower ball went the distance as Miller finished with a flourish.

