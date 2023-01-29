Ryan Reynolds says Wrexham adventure is ‘the greatest experience of my life’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has hailed his involvement with Wrexham as the “greatest experience” of his life.

Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney took over the National League side in 2020 and Reynolds spoke of his affection for the club ahead of their FA Cup with Sheffield United at the Racecourse Ground.

“Genuinely speaking it has been the greatest experience of my entire life,” Reynolds told the BBC.

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds in the stands before the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham (Peter Byrne/PA)

“This adventure has been unlike anything else. I love it because it’s a project that’s going to be multi-decades.

“I met a supporter the other day whose grandfather’s ashes were scattered across the pitch. I look at this place as like a church.

“In Canada, where I am from, people are obsessed with this club. It’s been pretty remarkable. We’ve sold something like 24,000 jerseys and so many of them went to North America. We can’t get them anymore. I can’t get one.

“The part I find most gratifying is the support from the community outside the club. The fact Wrexham have become a tourist destination for so many folks and they are showing up here. There is something special about this town.”