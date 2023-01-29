Aaron Mooy shines for table-topping Celtic in victory at Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aaron Mooy shines for table-topping Celtic in victory at Dundee United

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 6.09pm
Aaron Mooy enjoyed himself at Tannadice (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aaron Mooy enjoyed himself at Tannadice (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aaron Mooy scored one goal and set up another as Celtic beat Dundee United 2-0 to restore their nine-point lead in the cinch Premiership.

Jota headed home in the 51st minute after Mark Birighitti misjudged Mooy’s cross.

The Australian then benefited from Kieran Freeman’s handball a few minutes later as Celtic were given a VAR-assisted penalty after earlier seeing an award withdrawn.

It was another dominant victory for Celtic, if not getting close to their record-breaking win in their previous visit to Tannadice. The visitors had 18 efforts at goal to the home side’s four.

Both sides had transfer-linked strikers missing from their squad – Tony Watt and Giorgos Giakoumakis missing out, while Greg Taylor and Cameron Carter-Vickers returned from injury for the champions.

Celtic secured a record 9-0 victory on their previous visit to Tannadice in late August, a result which cost Jack Ross his job.

Liam Fox’s side had only lost once since the mid-season break though and they proved more difficult to break down, although Kyogo Furuhashi missed a decent chance inside 60 seconds.

Steven Fletcher looped a header on to the roof of Joe Hart’s net but it was otherwise one-way traffic as Celtic pressed United further back as the first half progressed.

Jota threatened three times after cutting in from the left, forcing two saves from Mark Birighitti, who pulled off a better one when Alistair Johnston played Furuhashi through.

Reo Hatate shot just wide from 18 yards and chipped the ball on to the inside of the far post in the 42nd minute before Craig Sibbald made an excellent block from Mooy in the six-yard box.

Celtic were awarded a penalty seconds later after Furuhashi went down between the close attention of Liam Smith and Birighitti, who punched the ball clear. However Don Robertson rescinded the decision after being called to the monitor.

Jota came close again just into the second half before putting Celtic ahead. Mooy’s cross drifted over the head of Birighitti, who seemed to be taken by surprise by the arrival of Jota at speed and the Portuguese winger squeezed a header in from a tight angle.

Celtic had their penalty five minutes later after Robertson was called to the monitor to view a handball claim against Freeman after Jota’s ball into the box struck the full-back. Freeman had moved his arm towards the ball and Robertson pointed to the spot but opted not to show a second yellow card.

Mooy sent fellow Australian Birighitti the wrong way to net his fifth goal in seven matches.

Hart twice held efforts from Fletcher and Hatate saw a shot saved but the main incident of note after the goals was an 82nd-minute debut for Celtic’s new signing, Oh Hyeon-gyu.

The South Korea striker did not see much of the ball as United enjoyed their best spell of possession, but Freeman sliced well wide after getting a half-chance to set up a comeback.

Celtic substitute Daizen Maeda headed over from three yards with the final action of the game.

