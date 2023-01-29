Wrexham denied famous win by late Sheffield United equaliser in FA Cup thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wrexham denied famous win by late Sheffield United equaliser in FA Cup thriller

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 7.07pm Updated: January 29 2023, 8.07pm
Paul Mullin celebrates scoring Wrexham’s third goal of the game (Peter Byrne/PA)
Paul Mullin celebrates scoring Wrexham’s third goal of the game (Peter Byrne/PA)

National League leaders Wrexham were denied another FA Cup giant-killing as 10-man Championship high-flyers Sheffield United snatched a stoppage-time equaliser in an absorbing 3-3 draw.

The famous old Racecourse ground has witnessed its fair share of shocks – with a picture of Mickey Thomas’ famous free-kick goal against Arsenal in the FA Cup in 1992 hanging on the wall of the Turf Hotel adjoining the stadium – and this was almost one for a new era at the club.

Watched by one half of their Hollywood ownership duo in Ryan Reynolds, Paul Mullin’s 27th goal of the season four minutes from time looked like giving them a victory which was no more than they deserved after going behind after just 64 seconds.

Wrexham v Sheffield United – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – The Racecourse Ground
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds in the stands before the FA Cup tie (Peter Byrne/PA)

Blades striker Daniel Jebbison’s senseless sending-off with 20 minutes to go undoubtedly helped their cause, although they were already in the ascendancy before then, and they duly capitalised.

But just as they were contemplating a place in the fifth round, John Egan popped up with an equaliser to take the tie back to Bramall Lane.

It was a cruel blow for the side 70 places below their visitors, second in the Championship, but the performance was a ringing endorsement of the huge steps being made under the leadership of Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

The club, backed by their celebrity owners, have Premier League ambitions but their opponents have already trodden that path – as recently as 2021 – and are seemingly well on their way to returning.

On a chilly night in north Wales it was difficult to tell which side was which and it was only the visitors’ dogged determination and experience which earned them a second bite of cherry.

United made five changes, leaving midfielder Sander Berge out of the squad entirely amid interest from Fulham, and, after taking an early grip on the game, would probably have expected to have an easier time of it than they did as they came under a bombardment both in the air – from Ben Tozer’s long throws – and on the ground from Mullin’s energy.

In only the second minute Oli McBurnie slipped his marker Jordan Tunnicliffe to head Tommy Doyle’s corner past Luke Young guarding the near post.

In a further blow for the hosts, Tunnicliffe was forced off after getting injured trying to stop the striker and, by the 10th minute, Wrexham had been forced into another change with the second member of their back five, Aaron Hayden, also departing with a calf problem.

Mark Howard saved well in the opening quarter from Jebbison and Doyle but, having weathered the early storm, the home side finished the half strongly and, with a touch more composure, could have got more from their efforts.

The National League side were dragged back into the game by Mullin, who did everything but score in the first half.

Early on he went down claiming a penalty for a foul after racing into Anthony Forde’s ball over the top and, while the forward had got the first touch, there was no contact by goalkeeper Adam Davies.

Wrexham v Sheffield United – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – The Racecourse Ground
Wrexham’s Anthony Forde (centre) battles with Sheffield United’s Oliver Norwood (left) and Daniel Jebbison (Peter Byrne/PA)

In seven minutes of added time Mullin skipped past Jaden Bogel after Howard’s quick release from a Sheffield United corner and his rasping drive was batted away by Davies.

With the last chance of the half he latched onto Chris Basham’s attempted clearance under pressure from Ollie Palmer only to be brought down on the edge of the area by Egan, with the Wrexham striker blasting his free-kick into the wall.

Just five minutes into the second half, Davies could only parry Young’s long-range shot, creating a scramble from which the visitors hacked out of play.

Another Tozer long throw caused chaos in the box with the ball dropping to James Jones, on as an early replacement for Hayden, off the shoulder of McBurnie and he hooked home a clever close-range finish.

In the 61st minute Tozer followed in his own throw to earn a corner with a deflected shot and Young’s inswinging corner hit substitute Billy Sharp in the chest, with Tom O’Connor reacting quickest to lash home.

Celebrations were cut short as four minutes minutes later Oliver Norwood fired home a low effort after the ball had bounced around the Wrexham area.

The visitors shot themselves in the foot when Jebbison was sent off for an off-the-ball clash with Tozer on the halfway line after referee Dean Whitestone took advice from fourth official Scott Oldham.

Palmer crashed a shot against the underside of the crossbar which bounced down inches from the line before Mullin sparked wild scenes when, found in space 10 yards out, he slotted through the legs of the goalkeeper to maintain his record of scoring in every round of the competition, including qualifiers.

But Egan’s far-post equaliser from a set-piece spared the Blades’ blushes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
The House of Bruar in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
House of Bruar boss announces £2m expansion plan
4
Concern growing for missing Dundee girl. Image: Police Scotland.
Growing concerns for missing girl, 12, last seen two days ago in Dundee
5
Willie Collum goes to the VAR monitor at Ibrox during Rangers v St Johnstone.
ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum’s display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR
2
6
Chief Superintendent James Cameron during the hunt for the killer of Carol Lannen.
James Cameron: Detective in charge of Templeton Woods murder inquiry dies
7
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950’s-style ice cream shop
8
Tony Watt could seal a move to Belgium. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Watt could make shock Belgium return as top-flight side eye Dundee United…
9
The museum is planned for the old 'golf ball' Nato spy base at Balado Bridge in Balado. Image: Amazing Results Estate Agents
How you can be part of space museum planned for ex-Nato spy base in…
10
The Malmaison hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2

More from The Courier

Tony Watt was notable by his absence on Sunday. Image: SNS
Tony Watt transfer latest as Liam Fox laments major Dundee United failing in Celtic…
Aaron Mooy seals the points. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments amid Tannadice déjà vu…
Large plumes of smoke were visible on the A90. Image:Fubar News/Facebook
Bus fire closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton. Inage: SNS.
Chris Hamilton says Dunfermline players 'had a few words' at half-time in 'frustrating' draw…
Andrew and Amy Skea from Potato House in Auchterhouse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pink chips and blue mash: The Angus farmers putting colourful potatoes back on our…
Tiffany Scott is set to move to a female-only prison. Image: Central Scotland News Agency.
Tiffany Scott: Scottish Government U-turns on moving trans prisoner from Fife to women's prison
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Anna Lapwoods Caird Hall concert was cut short by 40 mins due to a broken organ Picture shows; Anna Lapwood and the Caird Hall. Caird Hall, Dundee. Supplied by Tom Arber and Shutterstock Date; 29/01/2023
ORGAN FAILURE: Anna Lapwood concert at Caird Hall cut short due to broken instrument
Former golf club captain Stanley Milne.
Stanley Milne: Dundee golfer who landed nine holes in one dies
Martin Rennie opened the scoring early in the match. Image: Craig Brown.
3 talking points from Clyde v Dunfermline as Pars drop points in League One…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police were called to a Kirkcaldy street on Sunday morning following a car fire Picture shows; Linton Lane in Kirkcaldy. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 29/01/2023
Emergency services called to Kirkcaldy street after 'suspicious' car fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented