Wrexham denied FA Cup shock at the death as Liverpool crash out to Brighton

John Egan denied Wrexham a place in the FA Cup fifth round with a stoppage-time equaliser for Sheffield United in a frantic tie, while Liverpool were dumped out by Brighton.

National League leaders Wrexham were heading for victory against the 10-man Championship high-flyers before Egan’s late strike earned a 3-3 draw.

Oli McBurnie had given the visitors an early lead before the Welsh side hit back through James Jones and Tom O’Connor.

Oliver Norwood levelled for United who had Daniel Jebbison sent off with 20 minutes remaining for an off-the-ball incident.

Paul Mullin almost sent Wrexham through with a goal four minutes from time, but Egan fired in an equaliser to take the tie back to Bramall Lane.

FULL TIME | Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United We go to a replay. 🔴⚪ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/v70fgVv6S4 — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) January 29, 2023

Cup holders Liverpool were dumped out by Kaoru Mitoma’s last-gasp goal in a 2-1 defeat at Brighton.

Lewis Dunk cancelled out Harvey Elliott’s opener before Mitoma volleyed in the winner after brilliant close control as Liverpool suffered their second defeat at the Amex Stadium this month.

Stevenage’s run came to an end when they were beaten 3-1 by Stoke.

The Pottters took an early lead inside two minutes through Jacob Brown, before the League Two outfit levelled in the second half through Jamie Reid.

Josh Laurent restored Stoke’s advantage then Lewis Baker added a third with a controversial late penalty after Jonathan Tomkinson challenged Brown.