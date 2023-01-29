I’m a lucky man – Ange Postecoglou not surprised by Aaron Mooy form since break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I’m a lucky man – Ange Postecoglou not surprised by Aaron Mooy form since break

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 7.29pm
Celtic’s Aaron Mooy scores from the spot at Tannadice (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou declared himself a “lucky man” after Aaron Mooy inspired a 2-0 victory over Dundee United.

Mooy’s cross set up Jota for a 51st-minute opener and he netted from the spot five minutes later following a VAR-assisted penalty for Kieran Freeman’s handball.

Postecoglou was recently branded a “lucky man” by Rangers counterpart Michael Beale because of the money he has had to spend at Celtic but Mooy was a free transfer and has more than proved his worth in recent weeks by hitting five goals since his impressive World Cup displays for Australia.

“He has been great since the break,” former Socceroos head coach Postecoglou said. “I am the least surprised about that.

“It’s one of these things in football that it literally landed at my doorstep. I knew what I was getting. Maybe you can use that term, ‘I’m a lucky man’.”

Postecoglou hailed another midfielder, Callum McGregor, after his skipper made his 400th Celtic appearance in the cinch Premiership win.

“We are all pretty privileged to share a dressing room with him,” Postecoglou said.

“The greatest compliment I can pay him is that he plays every game as if it’s his first. He plays every game as if he’s got everything to prove even though he’s done it all. He trains every day like he is the new kid in the building.

“He is an outstanding individual and a credit to himself and his family. And because of the way he is, I know there is so much more to come.

“It was great that the lads could get the victory for the service he has given the club already.

“It was a strong performance and professional with the (windy) conditions.

“They worked really hard, especially in the first half to try to block the gaps we were trying to create.

“Having said that, we still got through on quite a number of occasions – we just lacked a bit of our quality inside the box and alertness. We rectified that in the second half.”

Giorgos Giakoumakis was absent again and Postecoglou admitted the Greece striker’s future remains in the balance amid interest from several clubs.

“There are only two days to go and (chief executive) Michael Nicholson’s not taking my calls any more so I’m not really sure what’s going on the background,” he said ahead of the transfer deadline.

“As it stands right now, nothing is definite in terms of his next move.

“I’m comfortable with the squad. Even if I wasn’t, Michael’s not taking my calls anymore. I think he’s telling me we are done.”

Dundee United also had a striker absent with Tony Watt linked with a move back to Belgium with Oostende.

United head coach Liam Fox said: “There has been a wee bit of movement with Tony over the last 24 hours.

“I just didn’t think it was fair on the group, on the football club, or for Tony to be in the squad. We will see what happens in the next couple of days.”

On the game, Fox added: “It was a tough 90 minutes against a very good side. I was pleased to get in 0-0 at half-time but I felt we were probably surviving for long periods.

“We conceded two quick goals and that made the rest of the afternoon difficult for us.

“From our point of view, there is no feeling sorry for ourselves because we have big games coming up.”

