Mooy proving ‘lucky’ for Postecoglou – 5 things we learned from Scottish action

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 9.53pm
Celtic’s Aaron Mooy is congratulated after sealing a 2-0 win over Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic’s Aaron Mooy is congratulated after sealing a 2-0 win over Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA)

The latest weekend of cinch Premiership action saw a managerial departure plus plenty more VAR-related controversy.

Celtic remain nine points clear after the weekend after they matched Rangers’ 2-0 win over St Johnstone when they played Dundee United at Tannadice.

There were also clean sheets and victories for St Mirren, Hibernian and Ross County.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Maybe the Aberdeen players weren’t behind Jim Goodwin

The Irishman claimed on Friday that allegations that he had lost the dressing room “couldn’t be further from the truth”. The then Aberdeen manager felt he had the “full support” of the players who realised the “seriousness of the situation” after Goodwin was warned by the board that he needed an immediate response to a 5-0 defeat by Hearts and Scottish Cup exit at Darvel. Unfortunately for the former Alloa and St Mirren boss, the players failed to show that backing or urgency on the Easter Road pitch 24 hours later as they fell to a 6-0 defeat that immediately cost Goodwin his job.

Livingston are awkward customers for Hearts

Hearts are on their way to finishing third but Livi remain a troublesome opponent. There was little between the two sides when they met at blustery Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday afternoon and ultimately both had to settle for a goalless draw. It meant Livi have taken five points from nine this season against the Tynecastle side, who have now gone 10 games unbeaten. David Martindale’s side – now unbeaten in six – remain seven points behind the Jambos in fourth place with a game in hand.

VAR reviews do not always lead to a change of mind

Willie Collum
Referee Willie Collum checks his monitor (Steve Welsh/PA)

Willie Collum stuck with his decision to book Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack for a tackle on St Johnstone’s Adam Montgomery after being called to his monitor for a potential red-card review – the first time a review has not overturned a decision in more than three months since VAR was introduced in Scotland. It was far from the only controversy as Saints boss Callum Davidson questioned the penalty that went against his team and a red card for Nicky Clark. Elsewhere, Motherwell manager Steven Hammell could not understand why the referee was not asked to review a possible penalty after Ricki Lamie went to ground with St Mirren defender Charles Dunne’s arm around his neck. And Celtic had a penalty rescinded and awarded after VAR reviews at Tannadice.

Aaron Mooy is proving ‘lucky’ for Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou
Ange Postecoglou celebrates at Tannadice (Steve Welsh/PA)

The Australia midfielder set up Jota’s opener in a 2-0 win over Dundee United before netting from the spot to make it five goals in seven matches since he returned from an impressive World Cup campaign. Postecoglou again referenced Rangers counterpart Michael Beale’s recent claim that he was a “lucky man” because of Celtic’s spending power, when he noted how the free agent Mooy had “landed on his doorstep” last summer. The former Australia head coach said: “Maybe you can use that term, ‘I’m a lucky man’.”

The battle at the bottom is tighter than ever

Ross County’s 3-0 win over Kilmarnock brought them level on 20 points with their opponents plus Dundee United and Motherwell. County were looking like they might become cast adrift but a late equaliser at Fir Park in their previous league game was followed by a first victory in 10 matches after Eamonn Brophy bagged a debut opener against his former club. St Johnstone are only four points above the bottom four and they could also be dragged further into the equation when they visit Fir Park on Wednesday looking to avoid an eighth consecutive defeat.

