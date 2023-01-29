Nathan Jones vows Saints won’t be ‘cagey’ in evenly poised cup tie at Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Nathan Jones vows Saints won’t be ‘cagey’ in evenly poised cup tie at Newcastle

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 10.33pm
Nathan Jones is confident his Southampton side have what it takes to challenge Newcastle (John Walton/PA)
Nathan Jones is confident his Southampton side have what it takes to challenge Newcastle (John Walton/PA)

Nathan Jones is confident Southampton can go toe to toe with Newcastle in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg despite the sides being worlds apart in the Premier League table.

Basement dwellers Saints lost the opening leg 1-0 and were reduced to 10 men when Duje Caleta-Car was sent off in the 86th minute at St Mary’s last week.

Jones knows Southampton face a formidable task in trying to score against Eddie Howe’s third-placed Magpies – who have conceded only 11 goals in 20 top-flight matches – but wondered if the south-coast club’s underdog status in the cup contest could work in their favour.

He said: “That’s pretty much like any Premier League game, you know. We had chances against Newcastle, we had good chances against Newcastle.

“We actually scored and had it disallowed so technically we have scored against them. It’s just about being the best version of ourselves.

Joelinton's second-half strike made the difference in the first
Joelinton’s second-half strike made the difference for Newcastle in the first leg (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We’ll go there with the game-plan, we’ll go there to try and be as positive as we can because we know we have to win the game.

“We can’t go there and be cagey or anything and I think that could play into our hands as well because they’re a good side, a fantastic side, but it’s evenly poised.

“We’re not going there three down, it’s a real mountain to climb. What we’ve got to make sure is we start well, be positive and try to get the first goal. If we do that then it’s game on.”

Both sides had a goal disallowed in the first meeting, first Newcastle’s Joelinton – who later struck the eventual winner – before Adam Armstrong’s bundled attempt at a late equaliser was ruled out for handball following VAR intervention.

Jones was pleased to walk away from that contest having conceded just one to the Magpies, knowing Southampton will need to be more assertive at St James’ Park if they hope to book a trip to next month’s Wembley final.

He said: “That’s the importance of two legs. With the greatest respect the fans the other day want us to go for it with 10 men against a top Newcastle side.

“But if we open up and concede late on, then we’re going there two goals down. We had a real battle and that’s what managers do – I sacrifice my ego and literally take the hit from everyone or do we actually go gung-ho and try and get a goal back 10 vs 11 and then potentially be out of the tie.

“That was a really big decision the other day and what we had to do is make sure we go there only one goal down and then go for the second leg. It’s 90 minutes to win it, rather than a 10-minute spell of having to contain and making sure the tie doesn’t get away from you.

“It’s evenly poised, a great occasion with 55,000 on a Tuesday night in a semi-final. It’s a test of everyone and, if you really like being tested and you want to do something in football, then these are the tests that you relish.”

That test – Saints’ third cup clash in seven days, having also advanced to the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-1 victory over Blackpool on Saturday – also falls on the evening of deadline day for the January transfer window.

Jones emphasised Southampton were “working tirelessly to improve the squad, improving the potency” as the 11pm Tuesday cut-off approaches.

His opposite number in Saturday’s FA Cup contest was less certain about any more moves.

Mick McCarthy, who took charge of Blackpool for the first time in that clash, added: “I don’t know. I don’t think so. We’re not champing at the bit. We have a certain criteria and budget.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Concern growing for missing Dundee girl. Image: Police Scotland.
Growing concerns for missing girl, 12, last seen two days ago in Dundee
4
Willie Collum goes to the VAR monitor at Ibrox during Rangers v St Johnstone.
ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum’s display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR
2
5
The House of Bruar in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
House of Bruar boss announces £2m expansion plan
6
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950’s-style ice cream shop
7
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car
8
Firefighters used a height appliance on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Roof collapses as Kinross home badly damaged in blaze
9
The Malmaison hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2

More from The Courier

Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
Meeting organisers, from left: Janice Haig, Meg Milne, Mat Austin, Keith Harvey, Shelley Jeffrey, Jill Moody and Mabel Real-Martin Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth flooding: If council won't take action we will say residents
Dan Phillips. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone come through 'character-building' January ready to reap rewards in February, says Dan…
Reporter Joanna Bremner went on the hunt to discover how many disposable vapes are littering our streets. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
VIDEO: How bad is the disposable vape problem in Perth, Kirkcaldy, Arbroath and Broughty…
James French leaves Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man's revenge porn threat after short-lived relationship
The 1909 Rolls Royce in front of Palace House, Beaulieu. Image: National Motor Museum/Shutterstock
The Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost with a haunting past as a Dundee hearse
Soaring Dundee flatshare prices worst in Scotland as renters count the cost
Bert started in the Police just before war broke out with Germany. Image: DC Thomson.
Bert Lambert: The Dundee traffic cop who went on to tackle murders
Eleanor Graveling is one of those concerned about the plan, outlined in the poster she is holding. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Glenrothes residents reveal health fears from new crematorium planned near their homes
Andrew Dandie (Agent), Karen Nicoll (Managing Director) and David Laing (Chairman) Karen Nicoll (Managing Director)
£20m investment heading for new Carnoustie business park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented