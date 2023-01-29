Napoli strengthen grip on Serie A while Real Madrid and PSG are held

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Napoli strengthen grip on Serie A while Real Madrid and PSG are held

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 11.05pm
Napoli's Giovanni Simeone scored the winner over Roma (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
Napoli’s Giovanni Simeone scored the winner over Roma (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

Giovanni Simeone scored a late winner as Napoli continued their march at the top of Serie A with a 2-1 win over Roma.

Napoli, who last won the league in 1990, took a 17th-minute lead through Victor Osimhen.

Stephan El Shaarawy levelled for Roma with quarter of an hour to go but Simeone’s 86th-minute strike secured all three points for the home side.

AC Milan slumped to a fourth defeat in five matches in all competitions as they were beaten 5-2 by Sassuolo in the San Siro.

Former Premier League forwards Olivier Giroud and Divock Origi found the net for Milan but the visitors were 3-1 up at the break through Gregoire Defrel, Davide Frattesi and Domenico Berardi with Armand Lauriente and Matheus Henrique on target in the second half.

Last season’s champions have now slipped to fifth in the league.

AC Milan were well beaten by Sassuolo in the San Siro (Antonio Calanni/AP)
AC Milan were well beaten by Sassuolo in the San Siro (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Juventus also fell to a surprise defeat – 2-0 at home to Monza – while Lazio and Fiorentina drew 1-1.

In Spain, Real Madrid are five points behind league leaders Barcelona after playing out a goalless draw at home to third-placed Real Sociedad.

Substitute Saul Niguez scored a late goal to earn Atletico Madrid a 1-0 victory at Osasuna and Valladolid left it even later, scoring in the 90th minute through Cyle Larin to see off Valencia 1-0.

Elsewhere, Iago Aspas scored the only goal of the game as Celta Vigo beat Athletic Bilbao.

In Germany, Jude Bellingham captained Borussia Dortmund to a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen which takes his side to fourth place and within three points of leaders Bayern Munich .

Karim Adeyemi opened the scoring in the first half before Edmond Tapsoba’s own goal sealed the victory.

Schalke brought a three-match losing streak to an end but were held to a goalless draw against Cologne and remain at the foot of the table.

Jude Bellingham captained Dortmund to a 2-0 win over Leverkusen (Martin Meissner/AP)
Jude Bellingham captained Dortmund to a 2-0 win over Leverkusen (Martin Meissner/AP)

Folarin Balogun struck an equaliser deep in stoppage time to secure a point for Reims in a 1-1 draw at Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain, who finished the match with 10 men.

Neymar put the home side ahead in the 51st minute but they were reduced to 10 men just before the hour when Marco Verratti was sent off.

A first-half goal from Gaetan Laborde was enough for Nice to secure all three points in a 1-0 win over Lille.

Stephy Mavididi helped himself to a brace in the second half for Montpellier as they won 2-0 at Auxerre, while Clermont and Nantes played out a goalless draw.

Brest beat Angers 4-0, Toulouse won 2-1 at Strasbourg and Lyon were 2-0 winners at Ajaccio.

