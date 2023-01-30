Liam Fox takes heart from Dundee United’s ‘character and resolve’ in Celtic loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liam Fox takes heart from Dundee United’s ‘character and resolve’ in Celtic loss

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 4.33am
Liam Fox noted the character of his Dundee United side (Steve Welsh/PA)
Liam Fox noted the character of his Dundee United side (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox will take some encouragement from the character his side showed after losing two quickfire goals against Celtic.

Jota and Aaron Mooy netted within five minutes of each other early in the second half on Sunday at Tannadice.

Celtic’s second goal in the previous meeting between the teams on Tayside, in the 40th minute of the game in August, sparked an unprecedented collapse from United as they suffered a record 9-0 home defeat which cost Jack Ross his job.

But this time Celtic created few further chances and United striker Steven Fletcher twice forced saves as his side experienced decent spells of possession.

It was a similar story when Rangers visited Tannadice several weeks ago and netted two goals early in the second half in a 2-0 win.

Fox is looking for more from his side but they continued to display that they have moved beyond their fragile early-season form ahead of Wednesday’s trip to face a Kilmarnock side who are among three teams level on points with United at the foot of the cinch Premiership.

“It’s small positive to take,” Fox said. “Maybe previously we’ve gone under a wee bit but it did not get any worse here or in the Rangers game.

“The boys stuck together and did what we were asking them to do and they showed a bit of character and resolve. But we need to be better on the ball. That’s the next step.

“We did not ask enough questions of Celtic. There is lots to learn and lots to work on but we don’t have much time for that because we are looking forward to the next game. Come Wednesday night we will be ready to go.”

