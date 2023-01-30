The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 5.03am
Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 22nd grand slam with victory in Melbourne (Aaron Favila/AP)
Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 22nd grand slam with victory in Melbourne (Aaron Favila/AP)

Novak Djokovic clinched a record-equalling 22nd grand slam with a 10th Australian Open men’s singles title at Melbourne Park.

Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down to defeat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in a terrific women’s final, earning her first major crown in the process.

Manchester City edged Premier League title rivals Arsenal 1-0 in their FA Cup fourth-round tie at the Etihad Stadium on Friday night, with Liverpool’s miserable season continuing on Saturday as the holders were dumped out of the competition by Kaoru Mitoma’s stoppage-time strike for Brighton.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Manchester City v Arsenal – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Etihad Stadium
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland attempts an overhead-kick during their 1-0 win over Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United v Reading – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Old Trafford
Casemiro celebrated his first brace in Manchester United colours (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – AMEX Stadium
Kaoru Mitoma’s stoppage time strike dumped Liverpool out the cup (John Walton/PA)
Wrexham v Sheffield United – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – The Racecourse Ground
The only non-league side left in the FA Cup, Wrexham, drew with Sheffield United to force a replay (Peter Byrne/PA)
Australian Open Tennis
Novak Djokovic reacts to winning his 22nd grand slam (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Australian Open Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka reacts after defeating Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open women’s singles final (Aaron Favila/AP)
Australian Open Tennis
Djokovic kisses the trophy after a straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas (Aaron Favila/AP)
Chelsea v Liverpool – Vitality Women’s FA Cup – Fourth Round – Kingsmeadow
Sam Kerr scored a hat-trick in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Women’s FA Cup (Steven Paston/PA)
Anthony Yarde v Artur Beterbiev – OVO Arena Wembley
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury faced off in the ring for the first time, after they announced their February fight (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Anthony Yarde v Artur Beterbiev – OVO Arena Wembley
Artur Beterbiev retained his WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight belts with an eighth-round stoppage win over Anthony Yarde (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Dubai Desert Classic Golf
Rory McIlroy will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Wrexham v Sheffield United – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – The Racecourse Ground
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds reacts in the stands during the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Sheffield United (Peter Byrne/PA)
South Africa England Cricket
Captain Jos Buttler, middle, leaves the field after England’s defeat in the second ODI against South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP)

