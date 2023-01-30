That’s not going to happen – Southampton will not sell Che Adams to Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
That’s not going to happen – Southampton will not sell Che Adams to Everton

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 12.09pm
Southampton have no intention of selling Che Adams to Southampton (Joe Giddens/PA)
Southampton have no intention of selling Che Adams to Southampton (Joe Giddens/PA)

Southampton boss Nathan Jones has given short shrift to reports striker Che Adams could be sold to relegation rivals Everton.

Adams, Saints’ top scorer with eight goals this term, has been linked with a move to Goodison Park before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Everton and Southampton are joint-bottom of the Premier League table with just 15 points and, while both clubs are keen to strengthen their squads, Jones insists there is no chance of his side helping the Toffees.

“Let’s be honest, that’s not going to happen,” said Jones, bluntly, at a press conference to preview the second leg of his side’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle.

Southampton have their own targets in mind as they look to pull themselves out of the bottom three.

Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is reported to be of interest but Jones would not give details.

He said: “We can’t say anything on any names, that’d be wrong. There is nothing definitive on any of our deals but we are working tirelessly, constantly, at all levels to try to improve the squad.

“We want to get one in, and we’ve worked so hard to get one in, but one that we can be certain can strengthen us here.

“I don’t want a knee-jerk ‘just get anyone in’ and then put the future of the club in jeopardy.”

Jones is confident Saints’ potential deadline-day activity will not be a distraction from the small matter of attempting to guide his team to the final of a major competition.

Southampton have a tough task on their hands as they head to St James’ Park to face the high-flying Magpies trailing 1-0 on aggregate after defeat in the first leg at St Mary’s last week.

Jones said: “My role in terms of identification and affirmation of signings is all done. It’s whether we can get deals done for the players we want.

“I’ll have total focus on trying to get Southampton to Wembley.”

Newcastle are strong favourites but Jones claims his team, who beat Manchester City in the previous round, will not travel low on confidence.

He said: “With the greatest respect, it (1-0) is an advantage but it can be a tricky advantage.

“We have to do things right and make sure we start positively, and be our best. We’ll be aggressive, we want to go after the tie and we’d really like to get the first goal.

“If we can get the first goal then a lot of things can change, and a lot of things will change.

“The tie is open, the tie is still alive. We have to be the best version of ourselves. If that happens by 11 o’clock it might be a wonderful night.”

Jones has a fully-fit squad available. The likes of Adams, James Ward-Prowse, Kyle Walker-Peters and Gavin Bazunu – all rested completely or on the bench for Saturday’s FA Cup win over Blackpool – are likely to return. Duje Caleta-Car is available after suspension.

