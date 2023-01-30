Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche takes over at Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche takes over at Everton

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 2.11pm Updated: January 30 2023, 3.19pm
Sean Dyche is the new manager of Everton (Peter Powell/PA)
Sean Dyche is the new manager of Everton (Peter Powell/PA)

Everton have announced the appointment of former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as their new manager to replace Frank Lampard.

Lampard was sacked last Monday after a run of nine defeats in 12 Premier League matches and Dyche has taken over after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park.

Former Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa was in the running to become Everton’s eighth permanent manager since Farhad Moshiri took ownership of the club in 2016 but, following extended negotiations, it became apparent the Argentinian’s proposals did not match those of the club’s.

Both had talks with the club on Thursday before the focus turned to Dyche and the 51-year-old is the man Everton have decided to put their faith in to guide them to safety amid a second successive relegation battle.

A statement from the club read: “Everton Football Club can confirm the appointment of Sean Dyche as the club’s new men’s senior team manager.

“Dyche has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025 and will take charge for the first time for the Blues’ Premier League clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday February 4.”

Ian Woan, Steve Stone and Mark Howard have also joined the club as part of Dyche’s backroom staff.

Dyche spent 10 years at Burnley, winning two promotions from the Championship and even securing a seventh-place top-flight finish to take the club into Europe, but was sacked last April with the Clarets embroiled in a relegation scrap from which they failed to escape.

He had been linked with the Everton job previously, most recently after Carlo Ancelotti’s departure in the summer of 2021 before Rafael Benitez’s ill-advised appointment.

Everton’s dilemma in their deliberations was wanting a manager who could arrest their steep decline since 2015 and re-establish the long-term consistency seen in their 11 years under David Moyes, but also requiring someone who could have an immediate impact and get them out of their current predicament.

Sean Dyche at Burnley
Sean Dyche had a strong record at Turf Moor (Carl Recine/PA)

Dyche said: “It’s an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track.

“I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want.

“That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time.”

Reports on Friday claimed Bielsa had wanted to bring eight members of his backroom team with him and not take over the side immediately, instead working with the under-21s and academy before assuming control in the summer.

That scenario, added to his earlier suggestions he did not believe Everton’s current squad was suited to his methods, persuaded the club to move on.

Dyche, who may have been criticised for his style of football at Turf Moor but worked wonders on a limited budget and kept Burnley in the top flight for five years against the odds, fits the bill for their current situation.

His start is a tough one with Premier League leaders Arsenal visiting Goodison Park next Saturday before he makes the short trip to Anfield for the Merseyside derby.

Chairman Bill Kenwright said: “Kevin (Thelwell, director of football) and I spent some valuable time with Sean over the past few days and he quickly convinced me that he has exactly the right attributes to make himself a great Everton manager – and a man who could inspire our fanbase. And Farhad felt the same when he met him, too.”

