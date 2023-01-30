Rangers still face competition for Nicolas Raskin as deal moves closer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Beale has revealed Rangers are getting closer to signing Nicolas Raskin but work still has to be done before the transfer is completed.

Several reports claim that the 21-year-old Standard Liege midfielder’s deal to move to Ibrox has been agreed.

Ahead of the cinch Premiership match against Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night, the Rangers boss was asked just how close the move was to completion and he said: “I’ve just seen it going across the bottom of the (television) screen that it’s done. That’s not true.

“He’s an excellent player, there is loads of interest in him, he has a lot of options I believe.

“He is someone who can connect the midfield and the forwards, he is technically a very good player. He can play as a six or an eight and he will be a good signing for someone.

“There is a lot of competition for his signature. He is a sought-after player in Europe, it is an eye-catching one because of his age and the fact that his contract is running down.

“He has a lot of people who like him, he is a player very well thought of in the Belgium national team set-up as well.

“I can’t confirm anything right now but we are closer, but it’s not guaranteed right this second.”

Swansea’s Morgan Whittaker was also a target for the Ibrox club but Beale said: “He will be staying at Swansea I believe.”