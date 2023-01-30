Players with most grand slam titles in their 30s as Novak Djokovic equals record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Players with most grand slam titles in their 30s as Novak Djokovic equals record

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 2.23pm
Novak Djokovic has now won the Australian Open 10 times (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Novak Djokovic has now won the Australian Open 10 times (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Novak Djokovic won his 10th grand slam title since turning 30 at the Australian Open on Sunday, tying the record for the Open era.

Serena Williams is the only other player to win 10 majors in her 30s, with her final victory also coming at the Australian Open in 2017 when she was 35 – the same age as Djokovic.

Here, the PA news agency lists the players with the most grand slam singles titles won after their 30th birthday.

Novak Djokovic – 10

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas
Novak Djokovic continues to dominate his younger rivals such as Stefanos Tsitsipas (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Djokovic has won 10 of the 20 grand slam events (50 per cent) that he has entered since turning 30 in 2017 – four Australian Opens, four Wimbledons, a French Open and a US Open.

The Serbian appears to be improving with age, having lifted 12 of a possible 40 major trophies (30 per cent) in his 20s.

His latest victory at the Australian Open was particularly ominous, coming for the loss of just one set in the whole tournament despite him nursing a hamstring problem.

Serena Williams – 10

Serena Williams
Serena Williams held all four major trophies at the same time after winning Wimbledon in 2015 at the age of 33 (Adam Davy/PA)

Williams also won 10 grand slam titles after her 30th birthday and even managed to hold all four trophies at the same time when she triumphed at Wimbledon in 2015 at the age of 33.

The 23-time major champion is peerless among female players for wins in her 30s, with Margaret Court and Martina Navratilova the next most successful on three apiece.

Williams lifted her final grand slam trophy at the Australian Open in 2017 when she was eight weeks pregnant.

She went on to reach four further finals as a mother but finished as a runner-up on each occasion.

Rafael Nadal – 8

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal has won five of his 14 French Opens since turning 30 (Thibault Camus/PA)

Nadal – who is a year older than Djokovic – has defied predictions that injury might curtail his career by winning eight grand slam titles in his 30s.

The 14-time French Open champion has added five Roland Garros trophies since turning 30, as well as two US Opens and the Australian Open that he won last year.

Despite his advancing years, Nadal still looks the most likely to challenge Djokovic at major tournaments. He is one of just two players, alongside Dominic Thiem, to record multiple grand slam victories over the Serbian since 2017.

Roger Federer – 4

Roger Federer and Andy Murray
Roger Federer’s 2012 Wimbledon victory over Andy Murray was the first of four major wins in his 30s (Adam Davy/PA)

Only four of Federer’s 20 grand slams came in his 30s, with the Swiss increasingly thwarted by Djokovic and Nadal in the second half of his career.

While he continued to reach the latter stages of major events, Federer went nearly five years without a grand slam victory between his Wimbledon triumph in 2012 and his comeback win at the Australian Open in 2017.

The Melbourne success triggered a resurgent run of results that brought Federer two further major wins, including a record eighth Wimbledon title.

He also became the oldest world number one in the process, although – at the age of 35 and with seven Wimbledon titles – Djokovic has the chance to break both records in the coming years.

Rod Laver – 4

Rod Laver
Rod Laver won all four grand slams in the same year shortly after turning 30 (PA Archive)

Laver won all four majors in 1969, having turned 30 in August 1968.

‘The Rocket’ – who also lifted all four trophies in 1962 as an amateur – remains the only man in the Open area to win the calendar year Grand Slam.

The Australian was unable to replicate his success after that – he failed to pass the quarter-finals in eight attempts from 1970 onwards.

Ken Rosewall – 4

Novak Djokovic and Ken Rosewall
Ken Rosewell – who handed Djokovic the Australian Open trophy on Sunday – remains the oldest major winner of the Open era (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Aged 33, Rosewall defeated Laver to win the 1968 French Open in what was the very first tournament of the Open era.

He went on to win three further grand slams, including the 1972 Australian Open at the age of 37 years and two months.

The Australian remains the oldest major winner since the game turned professional.

