Brighton sign Sweden midfielder Yacin Ayari By Press Association January 30 2023, 2.35pm Brighton have signed Sweden international Yacin Ayari (Gareth Fuller/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sweden international Yasin Ayari has completed a move to Brighton from AIK. The 19-year-old signs a four-and-half-year contract with the Seagulls, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027. Midfielder Ayari, who scored four goals in 24 league appearances for AIK last season, was handed his senior Sweden debut in a 2-0 win against Finland earlier this month. “Yasin is a versatile and technical midfield player, who’s good on the ball and capable of playing across the midfield,” said Brighton’s technical director David Weir. “He’s had an impressive spell in Sweden with AIK, and we are delighted to have completed his transfer and to be welcoming him to the club. “He will need time to settle here and acclimatise to the Premier League, but we are really looking forward to working with him.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth 2 Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in… 3 Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival 4 £20m investment heading for new Carnoustie business park 5 Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork 6 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 7 St Johnstone injury blow as Ryan McGowan ruled out for months, prompting a change… 8 Joiner who conned Dundee and Angus customers out of £65k narrowly dodges prison 9 Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 8 10 Wednesday, WitchTok and ‘shiny thing syndrome’ – how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business More from The Courier Neighbours tell of 'fireball' swirling from Kinross home during blaze Hunt for three people after car stolen in Perthshire village TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: The overblown spite on the practice range might be… Lottery winners to replace destroyed play house at Dundee disabled children's charity Garage boss's post-pub demolition derby caused chaos in Fife villages REVIEW: The Caird Hall Organ had a moment, but Anna Lapwood won the day New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors Montrose promote 'outstanding prospect' Ross Matthews as 'brilliant' Ross Sinclair makes St Johnstone return Driver praised for 'quick actions' during A90 bus fire as probe launched St Johnstone have appealed Nicky Clark red card against Rangers says Callum Davidson Editor's Picks Fife fixer upper sells for nearly double its £110k guide price at property auction Perth flooding: If council won’t take action we will say residents As it happened: BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 first acts revealed Ricky Little labelled ‘a lovely human being’ as influential Arbroath defender makes 350th appearance VIDEO: How bad is the disposable vape problem in Perth, Kirkcaldy, Arbroath and Broughty Ferry? 4 Dundee United talking points: The striking Tannadice priority as deadline day looms Fife man’s revenge porn threat after short-lived relationship Bert Lambert: The Dundee traffic cop who went on to tackle murders The Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost with a haunting past as a Dundee hearse Soaring Dundee flatshare prices worst in Scotland as renters count the cost Most Commented 1 Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege' 2 EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scaling back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million black hole 3 Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 4 Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax haven? 5 Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern 6 ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum's display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR 7 Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close 8 Dundee shopper 'threatened with knife' by gang of women demanding he buy things for them 9 Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring 10 ‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump