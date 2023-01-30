Brighton sign Sweden midfielder Yacin Ayari

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sweden international Yasin Ayari has completed a move to Brighton from AIK.

The 19-year-old signs a four-and-half-year contract with the Seagulls, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027.

Midfielder Ayari, who scored four goals in 24 league appearances for AIK last season, was handed his senior Sweden debut in a 2-0 win against Finland earlier this month.

“Yasin is a versatile and technical midfield player, who’s good on the ball and capable of playing across the midfield,” said Brighton’s technical director David Weir.

“He’s had an impressive spell in Sweden with AIK, and we are delighted to have completed his transfer and to be welcoming him to the club.

“He will need time to settle here and acclimatise to the Premier League, but we are really looking forward to working with him.”