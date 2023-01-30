Moises Caicedo heads deadline-day speculation as Chelsea pursue Enzo Fernandez

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The future of Moises Caicedo is likely to dominate transfer deadline day with the midfielder seeking a move to Arsenal and Brighton determined not to sell.

Brighton turned down Arsenal’s initial offer of £60million for the Ecuador international, but Caicedo then publicly declared he wanted to leave to “take up this magnificent opportunity”.

Brighton are digging their heels in, however, and although Caicedo was left out of the squad which beat Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday, boss Roberto De Zerbi reiterated that he wants to keep the 21-year-old for the rest of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi is determined to keep Moises Caicedo at Brighton (Nick Potts/PA)

He said: “Caicedo is a very good guy. I understand it when you are 21 and the chance of a big team in Europe. But I would like him to finish the season with us.”

But Arsenal are expected to come back with an improved offer while Chelsea have also been linked.

However, the Blues are reportedly set to launch a last-ditch bid to land their preferred target, Benfica’s Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk, Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke have already arrived at Stamford Bridge this month.

Brighton, meanwhile, have brought in a midfielder, Yasin Ayari from Swedish side AIK, but the 19-year-old is seen as one for the future and not a replacement for Caicedo.

Joao Cancelo has fallen out of favour at Manchester City (Tim Goode/PA)

Elsewhere, Manchester City are not expected to be busy on deadline day despite the shock proposed loan move of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich.

Similarly, Manchester United appear to have completed their business apart from the possibility of one or two fringe players going out on loan.

Reports claim Tottenham’s move for Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro is in the balance with negotiations likely to go down to the wire.

Brentford would like to take Spurs outcast Djed Spence on loan.

Newcastle have brought in Anthony Gordon from Everton but they are not finished yet, with Eddie Howe seeking a loan replacement for Nottingham Forest-bound Jonjo Shelvey.

The Magpies are also close to completing the signing of young full-back Harrison Ashby from West Ham.

The Hammers need a centre-half after selling Craig Dawson to Wolves and were linked with Everton’s Michael Keane, but the arrival of new manager Sean Dyche at Goodison Park has muddied the waters there.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio seems to be angling for a move but injuries to all of the club’s other forwards mean he is unlikely to get his wish.

Fellow strugglers Southampton need a new attacking option and are reportedly keen on Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Saints boss Nathan Jones on Monday poured cold water on rumours linking striker Che Adams with Everton.