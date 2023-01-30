Moises Caicedo heads deadline-day speculation as Chelsea pursue Enzo Fernandez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moises Caicedo heads deadline-day speculation as Chelsea pursue Enzo Fernandez

By Press Association
January 30 2023
Moises Caicedo wants to leave Brighton
Moises Caicedo wants to leave Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The future of Moises Caicedo is likely to dominate transfer deadline day with the midfielder seeking a move to Arsenal and Brighton determined not to sell.

Brighton turned down Arsenal’s initial offer of £60million for the Ecuador international, but Caicedo then publicly declared he wanted to leave to “take up this magnificent opportunity”.

Brighton are digging their heels in, however, and although Caicedo was left out of the squad which beat Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday, boss Roberto De Zerbi reiterated that he wants to keep the 21-year-old for the rest of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi
Roberto De Zerbi is determined to keep Moises Caicedo at Brighton (Nick Potts/PA)

He said: “Caicedo is a very good guy. I understand it when you are 21 and the chance of a big team in Europe. But I would like him to finish the season with us.”

But Arsenal are expected to come back with an improved offer while Chelsea have also been linked.

However, the Blues are reportedly set to launch a last-ditch bid to land their preferred target, Benfica’s Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk, Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke have already arrived at Stamford Bridge this month.

Brighton, meanwhile, have brought in a midfielder, Yasin Ayari from Swedish side AIK, but the 19-year-old is seen as one for the future and not a replacement for Caicedo.

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund – UEFA Champions League – Group G – Etihad Stadium
Joao Cancelo has fallen out of favour at Manchester City (Tim Goode/PA)

Elsewhere, Manchester City are not expected to be busy on deadline day despite the shock proposed loan move of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich.

Similarly, Manchester United appear to have completed their business apart from the possibility of one or two fringe players going out on loan.

Reports claim Tottenham’s move for Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro is in the balance with negotiations likely to go down to the wire.

Brentford would like to take Spurs outcast Djed Spence on loan.

Newcastle have brought in Anthony Gordon from Everton but they are not finished yet, with Eddie Howe seeking a loan replacement for Nottingham Forest-bound Jonjo Shelvey.

The Magpies are also close to completing the signing of young full-back Harrison Ashby from West Ham.

The Hammers need a centre-half after selling Craig Dawson to Wolves and were linked with Everton’s Michael Keane, but the arrival of new manager Sean Dyche at Goodison Park has muddied the waters there.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio seems to be angling for a move but injuries to all of the club’s other forwards mean he is unlikely to get his wish.

Fellow strugglers Southampton need a new attacking option and are reportedly keen on Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Saints boss Nathan Jones on Monday poured cold water on rumours linking striker Che Adams with Everton.

