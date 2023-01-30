Campbell Johnstone becomes first All Black to announce he is gay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Campbell Johnstone becomes first All Black to announce he is gay

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 4.13pm Updated: January 30 2023, 5.27pm
Campbell Johnstone hopes the knowledge of a gay All Blacks player can be ‘one of the final pieces in the puzzle’ for acceptance in New Zealand (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Former New Zealand international Campbell Johnstone has become the first All Black to announce he is gay.

The 43-year-old, who played three Tests for New Zealand in 2005, said he had been “leading a double life”, but hopes his decision will put an end to “the pressure and stigma surrounding the issue”.

Johnstone said he told his family and friends “a long time ago” before coming out publicly on New Zealand’s Steven Sharp current affairs programme.

“Within myself, I was never comfortable with the whole concept and my dream was to be an All Black,” said the former prop, who played for Canterbury and Biarritz, and also spent a brief spell at the Ospreys.

“My view of an All Black was manly, strong, possibly with a wife and kids.”

He continued: “I pushed that side of me down deeper and deeper and I have been to some interesting places with that.

“It would come to the surface and I may have a bad game and I would look at that side of me and blame that side. But it slowly starts to affect you. It is hard living a double life or living a lie.

“If I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure and stigma surrounding the issue, it can actually help other people.

“Then the public will know that there is one in amongst the All Blacks and it could be one of the final pieces in the puzzle for New Zealand sports-wise that gives everyone closure.”

Following Johnstone’s announcement, New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said in a statement: “Your strength and visibility will pave the way for others in our game.

“Rugby is a sport that is welcoming to everyone and a place where people should feel safe to be who they are.

“We know that there are people who have not always been comfortable to be who they are in rugby. We want to be clear, no matter who you love, rugby has your back.”

