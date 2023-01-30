Gareth Thomas settles case after being accused of ‘deceptively’ transmitting HIV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Thomas settles case after being accused of ‘deceptively’ transmitting HIV

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 4.41pm
Former Wales international Gareth Thomas (David Davies/PA).
Former Wales international Gareth Thomas (David Davies/PA).

Gareth Thomas has settled a legal case with an ex-partner who accused the former Wales captain of “deceptively” transmitting HIV to him.

Ian Baum sued Mr Thomas in the High Court for allegedly hiding his HIV status and “failing to take reasonable care” not to pass the virus on.

Mr Thomas will pay £75,000 plus costs but said he has not admitted liability by settling, adding that he maintains his innocence “in all the meritless allegations”.

Mr Baum, a former police constable who was in a relationship with the rugby star between 2013 and 2016, claimed he was HIV negative when they got together, court papers said.

The documents said Mr Baum noticed the sportsman was taking pills from bottles which had the labels ripped off them but was told they were multivitamins.

He claimed he found out the pills were an HIV antiviral medication called GSK1 after googling them.

Mr Baum said he “immediately” went to get a rapid HIV test and was “devastated” and “went into shock” when he found out he was positive.

The court papers said: “By transmitting HIV to the claimant, the defendant has caused him serious physical and psychological injury.

“That information, had it become publicly known, would have been extremely damaging to the defendant’s public reputation as a person who had spoken out about his homosexuality and LGBTQ issues.

“Since that time the defendant has portrayed himself as a spokesperson for LGBT issues without ever revealing that he deceptively transmitted HIV to the claimant in 2014.

“The defendant knowingly lied to the claimant about his HIV status and had coerced the claimant into having unprotected sexual intercourse when he knew that by doing so he was putting the claimant at risk of contracting HIV.”

McCue Jury and Partners, the legal firm representing Mr Baum, said in a statement: “Ian stood up for himself against the odds. Ian is looking forward to putting this unpleasant chapter of his life behind him.”

Mr Thomas said on Twitter: “In personal injury cases like this the accuser has no financial risks even if they lose, but for me winning had huge financial implications. Paying £75,000 plus costs now is nothing compared to the many multiples of that sum I’d have had to pay to successfully defend myself in court.

“For my own mental health and that of my family, this closure and acceptance from the other side is a hugely positive outcome.”

Mr Thomas, who won 100 caps for Wales and represented the country in four Rugby World Cups, made history in 2009 when he became the first openly gay rugby player in the world.

He publicly revealed he was living with HIV in 2019 and has campaigned to raise awareness of the condition through the Terrance Higgins Trust charity of which he is patron.

