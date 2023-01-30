Oliver Burke rejoins Millwall on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Millwall have announced the signing of Oliver Burke on loan from Werder Bremen until the end of the season.

The attacker returns to the club just one year after a previous loan spell, where he scored twice in 14 appearances.

Burke, 25, has represented Scotland 13 times, scoring one goal, and is no stranger to English football, having played for Nottingham Forest, Bradford, West Brom and Sheffield United.