Peter Crouch's big day and creative transfer reveals – Monday's sporting social By Press Association January 30 2023, 6.07pm Former player and BT Sport pundit Peter Crouch (Nigel French/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 30. Football Clubs got creative to announce transfers. 𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝗮 𝘆𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗺𝗲 🎤 pic.twitter.com/QhQosxXiix— Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) January 30, 2023 Welcome back to the round table 🍷 pic.twitter.com/v7fX3JS22X— Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) January 30, 2023 Bruno Guimaraes celebrated a Newcastle milestone. 🖤🤍🫶🏽 thank you for making me feel at home from the beginning— Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) January 30, 2023 Jose Mourinho was proud of Roma despite defeat to Napoli. Happy birthday Crouchy! The birthday boy 🥳Have a good one, @petercrouch! pic.twitter.com/QgoyTVFvDo— England (@England) January 30, 2023 Happy Birthday, @petercrouch! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/o1MstsDZLN— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 30, 2023 Happy birthday, @petercrouch 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UbfLwB01v1— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 30, 2023 Cricket Stuart Broad touched down in New Zealand. David Warner asked the important questions… Are you paying any import duty for those?? https://t.co/yJL9LVnVYS— David Warner (@davidwarner31) January 30, 2023 Lancashire got in the spirit. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀. ✍🇳🇿🌹 #RedRoseTogether pic.twitter.com/C9P4XmvDw0— Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) January 30, 2023 Golf Rory McIlroy won in Dubai. Never in doubt 🙌@McIlroyRory claims his first Rolex Series victory.#HeroDDC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/GVylbKzHVD— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 30, 2023 Rorrrrryyyyy. Another triumph for the great @McIlroyRory. 👏🏻👏🏻— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 30, 2023 Rory – ❤️— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 30, 2023 Rugby Union Joe Marler helped out in the kitchen. Who’s a lucky boy then?! Me. I am. Grateful to experience behind the scenes of @kerridgesbandg – great fun talking all things food and rugby with @ChefTomKerridge x @Nik_Simon88 @MailSport #SixNations2023 pic.twitter.com/krgKeT2n6W— Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) January 30, 2023 Boxing Monday morning inspiration from Deontay Wilder. The more time you spend with yourself, the more you learn about yourself.It's like driving a car the more you drive the more you learn 🤴🏿— Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) January 30, 2023 Tennis Laura Robson signed off from Australia. Motor Racing Race of Champions, Finnish style. Snow & ice. Jacuzzis & jumps. @ValtteriBottas & @F1MikaHakkinen. The perfect weekend getaway.#ROCSweden #F1 pic.twitter.com/46VqIKXzwv— Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeoorlen) January 30, 2023 This is @ValtteriBottas' 2023 @RaceOfChampions story, as told by Jerry Andre. ❄️#ROCSweden #F1 pic.twitter.com/0a9bXFXTB2— Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeoorlen) January 30, 2023 Mick Schumacher had some fun on the snow. 👏👏👏 #ROCSweden pic.twitter.com/H7armcecRT— Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) January 30, 2023 Carlos Sainz was preparing for the new season. Last weeks of pre-season training. Very happy with the progress done so far. We keep pushing. Vamos! 💪🏼–#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/no3CeeACR5— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) January 30, 2023 Darts The Premier League line-up was announced. The lineup for this year and I can't wait for Belfast @OfficialPDC https://t.co/GLwiLPsgRw— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) January 30, 2023 What a line up here we go see you Thursday Belfast @Dobey180 congratulations 👏🏻 https://t.co/JDTSUodYNl— Gerwyn Price (@Gezzyprice) January 30, 2023 Over the moon to be selected for the Premier League hard work really does pay off, massive thanks to @OfficialPDC for this opportunity I can't wait to get started 🎯🙌 pic.twitter.com/2DUaC0W4hX— Chris Dobey (@Dobey180) January 30, 2023 Can't deny that I'm incredibly gutted not to be involved in this years Premier league, I've really worked hard in 2022 to get the results I did, 5 senior ranking titles and 2 major semi finals, and All I can say is I'm proud of my achievement's even if they wasn't good enough 💪🏻— Luke Humphries (@lukeh180) January 30, 2023 