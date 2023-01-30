New boss Sean Dyche wants to ‘remodel’ Everton as he searches for reinforcements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New boss Sean Dyche wants to ‘remodel’ Everton as he searches for reinforcements

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 6.07pm
Sean Dyche is back in football as Everton manager (Peter Powell/PA)
Sean Dyche is back in football as Everton manager (Peter Powell/PA)

New Everton manager Sean Dyche wants to “remodel” the club but his first priority is finding reinforcements in the final few hours of the transfer window.

The former Clarets boss, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, is looking to bring in a couple of players in the next 24 hours to bolster a squad low on confidence which has just lost Anthony Gordon to Newcastle but has yet to have any new additions this month.

“Straight away I was working with Kevin (Thelwell, director of football) about the lists, the players. We’ve already had a look at some,” he said.

“I’m big on looking at what you have got but we are hot on that (transfer activity) with the immediacy it deserves.”

Dyche was not first choice to replace Frank Lampard, who was sacked last Monday.

Former Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa was wanted to become Everton’s eighth permanent manager since Farhad Moshiri took ownership in 2016 and change the ethos of a club seemingly in terminal decline over the last few years.

But the 51-year-old insisted there was no reason why he could not affect that change in his own way, starting with getting more out of the players he has at his disposal.

Dyche is a well-known hard taskmaster who made his Burnley team difficult to beat and he expects that to be the minimum standard for the squad he has inherited which is second-bottom in the Premier League after nine defeats in 12 matches.

“There’s a big challenge ahead but one I’m ready for and want to take on. I’m looking forward to hopefully playing my part and realigning things,” he told evertontv.

“We want to change the shape of this club going forwards, remodel it in our style, but remodel it in a way we can win.

“We want to put out a team that works, that can fight and wear the badge with pride, beyond the tactical and technical.

“I’m not questioning any manager who has been here before, I’ve got to imprint my feeling and my style on it and that’s part of what I do.

“But it starts with hard graft, literally the hard yards. We have to fast-track it. We want truth and honesty and they will certainly get that from me.”

Dyche’s appointment may not have been the ideal appointment the club or supporters wanted but it is probably the one they needed for the predicament they are in.

He is unapologetic about his methods but accepts he has to win over a fanbase which is currently at odds with the club’s leadership and has a second protest planned against board members – including chairman Bill Kenwright and chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale – for his first match at home to league leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

“I’ve seen all the white noise at what’s going on but – at the end of the day – just give us a start and we will pay you back. That’s all I can ask for,” was his message to fans.

Sean Dyche at Burnley
Dyche had a strong record at Turf Moor (Carl Recine/PA) 

“I am under no illusions I have to earn my right as manager here. I don’t expect a free ride from fans.

“Even with the players, I have to earn that. I don’t expect them to just do what we ask.

“All I can ask for is a bit of a breather because I know there’s a lot going on at the minute.

“Anyone can take the wheel in calm waters but it’s not calm waters at the minute.

“There’s not that much wrong, not as much wrong as you think.

“Sometimes the lines between success and failure, they seem massive in football but there are some good things here and it is about adapting to how I think it could work better.”

Chairman Bill Kenwright said: “Kevin and I spent some valuable time with Sean over the past few days and he quickly convinced me that he has exactly the right attributes to make himself a great Everton manager – and a man who could inspire our fanbase.

“And Farhad felt the same when he met him, too.”

Ian Woan, Steve Stone and Mark Howard have also joined the club as part of Dyche’s backroom staff.

