Rangers getting closer to signing Nicolas Raskin as deadline nears

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 7.27pm
Belgium Under-21 international Nicolas Raskin, left, could be on his way to Ibrox (Robert Perry/PA)
Belgium Under-21 international Nicolas Raskin, left, could be on his way to Ibrox (Robert Perry/PA)

Rangers look set to be the centre of the biggest Scottish transfer story of deadline day as their move for Nicolas Raskin nears completion.

Gers boss Michael Beale stated that they were getting closer to a deal for the 21-year-old Standard Liege midfielder despite a “lot of competition” for his signature.

Beale has been fairly relaxed about the club’s January business after signing Todd Cantwell from Norwich and appears to have given up on his pursuit of Swansea striker Morgan Whittaker.

Giorgos Giakoumakis
Giorgos Giakoumakis could be on his way (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hinted on Sunday that his club’s incomings were finished but Giorgos Giakoumakis could yet leave with Atlanta United seemingly the likeliest destination for the Greece striker.

Defender Stephen Welsh has been linked with a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday while out-of-favour midfielders Oliver Abildgaard, Yosuke Ideguchi and James McCarthy could also move on if they find new clubs.

Hibernian made the first signing of a relatively quiet deadline-day eve when they signed 20-year-old Burnley defender CJ Egan-Riley on loan.

Kilmarnock later completed the loan signing of 18-year-old Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers, and Derek McInnes is also keen to sign an attacking player.

Hearts are working on bringing in one more player, with Wednesday’s Callum Paterson a long-standing target.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is looking for additions especially after the news that Ryan McGowan has torn his groin.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is braced for departures with Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid the likeliest to leave, with the Buddies boss hopeful he would be afforded the chance to add to his squad in the wake of exits. Goalkeeper Trevor Carson received good news following an X-ray on his hand injury but striker Jonah Ayunga’s knee problem is causing concern.

Steven Hammell
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell is still looking (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell are looking to do business, with a left-back a probable target given they have no experienced fit ones at their disposal.

Dundee United could make a signing if interest in Tony Watt comes to fruition and they look set for a sell-on windfall with their former academy player Harry Souttar reportedly on his way from Stoke to Leicester.

Ross County are looking for one or two more additions while Aberdeen showed they were not hamstrung by their managerial vacancy by bringing in Watford defender Mattie Pollock on loan late on Sunday.

Livingston manager David Martindale signalled a quiet end to the transfer window in West Lothian, saying: “I don’t expect much to happen. I have no plans to be here until midnight, put it that way.”

