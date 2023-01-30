Reading bring in Cesare Casadei on loan from Chelsea until end of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reading have brought in Cesare Casadei on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season, the club have announced.

The 20-year-old signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge in August, and has impressed for the Blues, scoring four times in eight starts for Chelsea’s Under-21 side.

The Italian, who joined Chelsea from Inter Milan, has already begun training with his new club, who sit 16th in the Championship.

Manager Paul Ince told the club website: “Our midfield resources have been stretched all season and Casadei will bring us another option in the middle of the park. He is comfortable on the ball, powerful in possession and he looks like an intelligent player with the vision to read the game well. I am looking forward to working with Cesare on the training pitch this week.”

Mark Bowen, Reading’s head of football operations, said: “I am very pleased that we have been able to secure the services of a dynamic young player with energy, enthusiasm, ability and a lot of potential.

“This is a loan move that will benefit both the club and the player and I’m sure Cesare will hit the ground running and play an important role in the remaining 18 games of the campaign.”