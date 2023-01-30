Arsenal make world record bid for Manchester United’s England star Alessia Russo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal make world record bid for Manchester United’s England star Alessia Russo

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 9.03pm
Arsenal have submitted a world record bid for Manchester United’s Alessia Russo (Tim Goode/PA).
Arsenal have submitted a world record bid for Manchester United's Alessia Russo (Tim Goode/PA).

Arsenal have submitted a world record bid for Manchester United and England striker Alessia Russo, the PA news agency understands.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and United have so far been unsuccessful in securing her services beyond the summer.

It is understood Russo could fetch over the £350,000-£400,000 fee initially thought to have been paid by Barcelona to sign England midfielder Keira Walsh from Manchester City in September.

That number was later called into question when Barcelona women’s general manager Markel Zubizarreta told Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo the club paid under 350,000 Euros (£310,000) for the midfielder, without revealing the exact amount.

Alessia Russo celebrates scoring for Manchester United against Arsenal in November
Alessia Russo celebrates scoring for Manchester United against Arsenal in November (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Regardless, Russo looks set to command an eye-watering sum in the women’s game, where transfer figures are rarely disclosed, after drawing plenty of interest both domestically and overseas.

Russo, who has netted five goals across nine Women’s Super League appearances for United this season, could be an ideal solution for Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall, who has lost forwards Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema to ACL injuries.

United currently lead the WSL, level on points with defending champions Chelsea, while Arsenal sit third with 25 but have a game in hand.

Russo scored four times to help England win Euro 2022, including a memorable back-heel in the semi-final victory over Sweden that earned her a nomination for the FIFA Puskas Award for goal of the year.

Alessia Russo scores a memorable back-heel for England against Sweden at Euro 2022
Alessia Russo scored a memorable back-heel for England against Sweden at Euro 2022 (Danny Lawson/PA).

A world record deal for Russo would mark another milestone in what has already been an historic transfer window in the WSL, with Bethany England reportedly commanding the highest-ever fee between two WSL clubs when she moved from Chelsea to Tottenham earlier this month.

While United head coach Marc Skinner welcomed women receiving increasingly large compensation packages for their talent, he previously warned that record transfer fees could also serve to widen the gap between clubs with and without resources. 

“I think fortunately or unfortunately, yes, it’s whichever way you look at it for the game and for the growth of the players, and for the infrastructure and the product for the fans to watch,” he said.

“Yes, it’s going to be a positive, but obviously when that happens there’s more expense that comes into it. You know, the clubs that can afford it can continue to grow, the clubs that can’t will have to find a different way.”

