Chelsea could break Premier League record to sign £105m Enzo Fernandez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Chelsea could break Premier League record to sign £105m Enzo Fernandez

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 10.11pm
World Cup winner Fernandez could become the Premier League’s most expensive player (Adam Davy/PA)
World Cup winner Fernandez could become the Premier League’s most expensive player (Adam Davy/PA)

Enzo Fernandez could become the Premier League’s most expensive player should Chelsea sign the World Cup-winning midfielder from Benfica for a reported 120 million euro (£105.5m) fee.

That would eclipse the £100m sum paid by Manchester City for Jack Grealish when he joined from Aston Villa in August 2021.

The PA news agency understands Tottenham remain cautiously optimistic about completing a transfer for Sporting right-back Pedro Porro before Tuesday’s deadline.

The deal looked to have collapsed earlier this week, but now appears back on for a fee understood to be around £39.5m.

Sporting right-back Pedro Porro (left) appears poised to join Spurs
Sporting right-back Pedro Porro (left) appears poised to join Spurs (Isabel Infantes/PA).

Meanwhile the future of Moises Caicedo remains uncertain, with the midfielder seeking a move to Arsenal and Brighton determined not to sell.

Brighton turned down Arsenal’s initial offer of £60m for the Ecuador international, but Caicedo then publicly declared he wanted to leave to “take up this magnificent opportunity”.

Brighton are digging their heels in, however, and although Caicedo was left out of the squad which beat Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday, boss Roberto De Zerbi reiterated that he wants to keep the 21-year-old for the rest of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi
Roberto De Zerbi is determined to keep Moises Caicedo at Brighton (Nick Potts/PA)

He said: “Caicedo is a very good guy. I understand it when you are 21 and the chance of a big team in Europe. But I would like him to finish the season with us.”

But Arsenal are expected to come back with an improved offer while Chelsea have also been linked.

Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk, Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke have already arrived at Stamford Bridge this month.

Brighton, meanwhile, have brought in a midfielder, Yasin Ayari from Swedish side AIK, but the 19-year-old is seen as one for the future and not a replacement for Caicedo.

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund – UEFA Champions League – Group G – Etihad Stadium
Joao Cancelo has fallen out of favour at Manchester City (Tim Goode/PA)

Elsewhere, Manchester City are not expected to be busy on deadline day despite the shock proposed loan move of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich.

Similarly, Manchester United appear to have completed their business apart from the possibility of one or two fringe players going out on loan.

Reports claim Tottenham’s move for Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro is in the balance with negotiations likely to go down to the wire.

The north London club announced on Monday evening that midfielder Bryan Gil has joined Sevilla on loan until the end of the season.

Brentford would like to take Spurs outcast Djed Spence on loan.

Newcastle have brought in Anthony Gordon from Everton but they are not finished yet, with Eddie Howe seeking a loan replacement for Nottingham Forest-bound Jonjo Shelvey.

The Magpies are also close to completing the signing of young full-back Harrison Ashby from West Ham.

The Hammers need a centre-half after selling Craig Dawson to Wolves and were linked with Everton’s Michael Keane, but the arrival of new manager Sean Dyche at Goodison Park has muddied the waters there.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio seems to be angling for a move but injuries to all of the club’s other forwards mean he is unlikely to get his wish.

Fellow strugglers Southampton need a new attacking option and are reportedly keen on Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Saints boss Nathan Jones on Monday poured cold water on rumours linking striker Che Adams with Everton.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
2
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy.
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
3
Leslie Amos (foreground) and son Ryan leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss’s post-pub demolition derby caused chaos in Fife villages
4
Jim and Pam Forbes, National Lottery winners from Tayport, are among those who donated the gingerbread house to The Yard. Image: National Lottery/Claire Grainger
Lottery winners to replace destroyed play house at Dundee disabled children’s charity
5
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in…
6
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
7
Police at the scene of the fatal A9 collision.
Man who died after being hit by car on A9 in Perth named
8
Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
9
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
8
10
Fergus McCallum, deputy secretary of Pitlochry and Moulin Community Council.
Pitlochry’s remaining community councillor baffled at mass resignations

More from The Courier

Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly is a target for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly
Adam Montgomery was lucky he wasn't injured, says Callum Davidson. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says on-loan Celtic kid Adam Montgomery 'very lucky' Rangers'…
Millgate Loan, Arborath. Image Google Street View.
Arbroath street sealed off amid ongoing police incident
Youngsters Owen Millar, 7, Russell Simpson, 10, and Ben Simpson, 5, celebrate the Seagreen boost with community and windfarm figures at the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Seagreen windfall will deliver £120,000 for first Wellbank park upgrade in 50 years
exterior of Dundee University's life sciences building
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee life sciences successes should make all of us proud
CCTV images captured the moment the men fled from the house on Forgandenny Road in Bridge of Earn. Image: Supplied
Moment masked youths flee after breaking into Perthshire family's home
World Cup winner Fernandez could become the Premier League’s most expensive player (Adam Davy/PA)
Monday court round-up — Woman, 39, tried to start school fight
A brave fundraiser takes to the coals at a similar fire walk event. Image: Firewalk Scotland
Fundraisers to walk barefoot across fire in Dundee in alcohol addiction fight
Joe Sykes, owner of Joelato.
Perthshire ice cream maker reveals Dunkeld dream after opening new Edinburgh venue
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak after opening the scoring against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee asserted Championship dominance but must follow it up against bottom side…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented