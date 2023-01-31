Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez may become Premier League’s most expensive player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez may become Premier League’s most expensive player

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 4.32am
Enzo Fernandez could become the Premier League’s most expensive signing (Nick Potts/PA)
Enzo Fernandez could become the Premier League's most expensive signing (Nick Potts/PA)

Enzo Fernandez could become the Premier League’s most expensive player if Chelsea land the Benfica midfielder for a reported 120 million (£105.5m) fee.

The previous record was set by Manchester City following the signing of Jack Grealish for £100m in August 2021.

However, Chelsea could also make a late bid for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, who has been linked with Arsenal for much of the last month.

Moises Caicedo
Moises Caicedo has also interested Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)

The south coast club turned down Arsenal’s initial £60m offer, and have since been adamant the Ecuador international will remain at the club for the rest of the season.

But Fernandez is likely to be the latest in a string of new arrivals at Chelsea, who have spent over £450 million on transfers since the conclusion of last season.

Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk, Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke have already arrived at Stamford Bridge this month.

Pedro Porro
Pedro Porro (left) is a target for Tottenham (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Tottenham remain cautiously optimistic about finalising a transfer for Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro ahead of the deadline, the PA news agency understands.

Elsewhere, Manchester City are not expected to be busy on deadline day despite the shock proposed loan move of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich.

Similarly, Manchester United appear to have completed their business apart from the possibility of one or two fringe players going out on loan.

Newcastle completed the signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton, but could still be active in the window.

Jonjo Shelvey is expected to become a Nottingham Forest player in the upcoming hours, and Magpies boss Eddie Howe could make a late replacement for the midfielder.

The Magpies are also close to completing the signing of young full-back Harrison Ashby from West Ham.

David Moyes may also wish to bolster his squad after selling Craig Dawson to Wolves, following on from Issa Diop’s shift across London to Fulham in the summer, and were linked with Everton defender Michael Keane.

Fulham manager Marco Silva said over the weekend that he would like to make two additions to his squad before the window shuts.

Sasa Lukic the most likely to make the move to Craven Cottage, despite repeated interest from the club in Arsenal’s Cedric Soares.

