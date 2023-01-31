Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech a loan target for PSG on deadline day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech a loan target for PSG on deadline day

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 6.54am
Hakim Ziyech is attracting interest from Paris St. Germain (Mike Egerotn/PA)
Hakim Ziyech is attracting interest from Paris St. Germain (Mike Egerotn/PA)

What the papers say

Paris St Germain are keen to tie up a deal for Morocco forward Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season as the transfer deadline looms. L’Equipe reports he is keen on a move to the French capital rather than to another English club.

The Daily Star reports that Manchester United captain and England defender Harry Maguire has rejected a loan move to Inter Milan as he bids to fight for his place at Old Trafford.

Tottenham have taken a step closer to a deal to bring in Spain defender Pedro Porro in a deal worth £39.5m from Sporting Lisbon according to the Telegraph.

Pedro Porro
Pedro Porro is edging closer to a Tottenham move (PA)

Tottenham full-back Djed Spence is a target for French club Rennes, reports the Athletic.

And Arsenal are interested in trying to do a deal for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho with the Italian out of contract in the summer, reports Football London.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Anthony Elanga: Everton are keen on the Manchester United winger but they will face competition from Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven.

N’Golo Kante: The Chelsea midfielder is attracting interest from Liverpool.

