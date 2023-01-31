Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech a loan target for PSG on deadline day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Paris St Germain are keen to tie up a deal for Morocco forward Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season as the transfer deadline looms. L’Equipe reports he is keen on a move to the French capital rather than to another English club.

The Daily Star reports that Manchester United captain and England defender Harry Maguire has rejected a loan move to Inter Milan as he bids to fight for his place at Old Trafford.

Tottenham have taken a step closer to a deal to bring in Spain defender Pedro Porro in a deal worth £39.5m from Sporting Lisbon according to the Telegraph.

Pedro Porro is edging closer to a Tottenham move (PA)

Tottenham full-back Djed Spence is a target for French club Rennes, reports the Athletic.

And Arsenal are interested in trying to do a deal for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho with the Italian out of contract in the summer, reports Football London.

Social media round-up

Arsenal confident on landing £75m transfer target before deadline day https://t.co/uzw7SRARaV — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 30, 2023

Ayoze Perez is set to bid farewell to Leicester 👋 Spanish side Real Betis have agreed a deal to take the ex-Newcastle star on-loan until the end of the season ✍️ @JamesNurseyhttps://t.co/3ycPQShtst — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 30, 2023

Players to watch

Anthony Elanga: Everton are keen on the Manchester United winger but they will face competition from Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven.

N’Golo Kante: The Chelsea midfielder is attracting interest from Liverpool.