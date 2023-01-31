Transfer deadline day – Fernandez, Cancelo and Caicedo in the spotlight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chelsea have already spent almost £200million this month and could still make the record-breaking signing of Enzo Fernandez.

Lionesses forward Alessia Russo's future is also in the air, with Arsenal having submitted a world-record bid for the Manchester United star.

Joao Cancelo is set to complete his loan move to Bayern Munich from Manchester City.

Will Moises Caicedo still be a Brighton player by the end of the day? Arsenal are keen on the Ecuador midfielder.

Sean Dyche's arrival at Everton could well see movement in and out of Goodison Park.

0910 – Bournemouth have agreed a deal with Dynamo Kiev for defender Ilya Zabarnyi, the PA news agency understands. The 20-year-old, who had also been linked with Aston Villa, is now set to undergo a medical as the Cherries look to secure their fifth signing of the January transfer window.

0905 – DONE DEAL

Arsenal have also announced that their young Brazilian forward Marquinhos has joined Championship side Norwich on loan for the remainder of the season.

0900 – DONE DEAL

Leeds get us up and running on deadline day after confirming the signing of 18-year-old centre-back Diogo Monteiro from Swiss side Servette FC.

✍️ #LUFC is pleased to announce the signing of Diogo Monteiro from Swiss Super League side Servette FC — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 31, 2023

0750 – Tottenham could add to their ranks on deadline day with the signing of Sporting right-back Pedro Porro. The deal looked to have fallen through, but now appears back on for a fee understood to be around £39.5m.



0730 – Fernandez might not be the only record-breaking deal today either. It emerged on Monday night that Arsenal had submitted a world-record bid for Manchester United and Lionesses striker Alessia Russo. It is understood Russo could fetch over the £350,000-£400,000 fee initially thought to have been paid by Barcelona to sign England midfielder Keira Walsh from Manchester City in September.

Manchester United’s Alessia Russo is being chased by Arsenal (Richard Sellers/PA)



0715 – The biggest transfer of the day could, perhaps unsurprisingly, involve Chelsea. The big-spending Blues have been keen on Enzo Fernandez for a while and reports suggest they have bid 120 million euros (£105.5m) for the Argentina midfielder, which would smash the Premier League transfer record set by Manchester City’s purchase of Jack Grealish. Benfica have been unwilling to let their World Cup winner leave up until now, but that could change in the coming hours.

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

0700 –

Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog.

The January transfer window closes this evening at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland as clubs look to finalise their squads for the business end of the season.

This day has produced some memorable deals in past years, with Liverpool swooping for Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll after selling Fernando Torres to Chelsea for £50m in 2011, while Arsenal went big on bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

It remains to be seen if there will be any such fireworks today but we will bring you all the latest as deals are discussed, dissected and decided.