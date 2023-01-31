Transfer deadline day – Fernandez, Cancelo and Caicedo in the spotlight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Transfer deadline day – Fernandez, Cancelo and Caicedo in the spotlight

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 7.06am Updated: January 31 2023, 9.18am
Could Joao Cancelo, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo be on the move on deadline day? (PA)
Could Joao Cancelo, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo be on the move on deadline day? (PA)
  • Chelsea have already spent almost £200million this month and could still make the record-breaking signing of Enzo Fernandez.
  • Lionesses forward Alessia Russo's future is also in the air, with Arsenal having submitted a world-record bid for the Manchester United star.
  • Joao Cancelo is set to complete his loan move to Bayern Munich from Manchester City.
  • Will Moises Caicedo still be a Brighton player by the end of the day? Arsenal are keen on the Ecuador midfielder.
  • Sean Dyche's arrival at Everton could well see movement in and out of Goodison Park.

0910 – Bournemouth have agreed a deal with Dynamo Kiev for defender Ilya Zabarnyi, the PA news agency understands. The 20-year-old, who had also been linked with Aston Villa, is now set to undergo a medical as the Cherries look to secure their fifth signing of the January transfer window.

0905 – DONE DEAL
Arsenal have also announced that their young Brazilian forward Marquinhos has joined Championship side Norwich on loan for the remainder of the season.

0900 – DONE DEAL
Leeds get us up and running on deadline day after confirming the signing of 18-year-old centre-back  Diogo Monteiro from Swiss side Servette FC.

0750 –  Tottenham could add to their ranks on deadline day with the signing of Sporting right-back Pedro Porro. The deal looked to have fallen through, but now appears back on for a fee understood to be around £39.5m.


0730 – Fernandez might not be the only record-breaking deal today either. It emerged on Monday night that Arsenal had submitted a world-record bid for Manchester United and Lionesses striker Alessia Russo. It is understood Russo could fetch over the £350,000-£400,000 fee initially thought to have been paid by Barcelona to sign England midfielder Keira Walsh from Manchester City in September.

Manchester United v Chelsea – Barclays Women’s Super League – Leigh Sports Village
Manchester United’s Alessia Russo is being chased by Arsenal (Richard Sellers/PA)


0715 – The biggest transfer of the day could, perhaps unsurprisingly, involve Chelsea. The big-spending Blues have been keen on Enzo Fernandez for a while and reports suggest they have bid 120 million euros (£105.5m) for the Argentina midfielder, which would smash the Premier League transfer record set by Manchester City’s purchase of Jack Grealish. Benfica have been unwilling to let their World Cup winner leave up until now, but that could change in the coming hours.

Enzo Fernandez
Enzo Fernandez has been linked with Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

0700 –

Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog.

The January transfer window closes this evening at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland as clubs look to finalise their squads for the business end of the season.

This day has produced some memorable deals in past years, with Liverpool swooping for Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll after selling Fernando Torres to Chelsea for £50m in 2011, while Arsenal went big on bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

It remains to be seen if there will be any such fireworks today but we will bring you all the latest as deals are discussed, dissected and decided.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
2
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in…
3
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy.
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
4
Dundee Dance Event celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Image: Dundee Dance Event
All you need to know as Dundee Dance Event confirms 25th anniversary plans
5
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
6
Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Police at the scene of the fatal A9 collision.
Man who died after being hit by car on A9 in Perth named
9
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
8
10
Lawrence Kettles leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Joiner who conned Dundee and Angus customers out of £65k narrowly dodges prison

More from The Courier

Ian Hamilton at Fisher & Donaldson with Chloe Milne. Image: BBC Scotland
Cupar to star in new episode of BBC Scotland series My Kind Of Town
The live issues at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Dundee United's deadline day: What to expect at Tannadice
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife cocaine dealer, 52, jailed for three years
A Siberian husky. Image: Shutterstock.
Sheriff's surprise huskies were not destroyed after Dunfermline attack
Gary Bowyer has injury worries to contend with. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals fresh injury concern but also welcomes duo back to…
Sibbald tackled a tough shift in gutsy fashion. Image: SNS
Craig Sibbald in ‘no excuses’ cry as Dundee United star insists Kilmarnock’s pitch is…
Grant Grubb arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Furious driver chased traffic warden through Dundee over parking ticket
Stevie May. Image: SNS.
Stevie May: Motherwell game won't define St Johnstone's season but belief high that losing…
Layla taught Lewis Capaldi the Happy Birthday song in sign language.
How Lewis Capaldi has won hearts across the region since 2018 Dundee debut
Alastair Thompson after being ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years. Image: DC Thomson.
Alastair Thompson: Law murderer got taste for killing by slaughtering family pets before stabbing…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented