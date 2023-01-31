Jason Holt believes Livingston head to Celtic at their strongest since he joined

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jason Holt believes Livingston head to Celtic at their strongest since he joined

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 9.02am
Livingston in good place, says Jason Holt (Craig Williamson/PA)
Livingston in good place, says Jason Holt (Craig Williamson/PA)

Jason Holt believes Livingston are at their strongest since he joined the West Lothian club as they prepare for a tough Celtic Park test.

The 29-year-old midfielder signed for the Lions from Rangers in 2020, following loan spells at Fleetwood and St Johnstone, and is a key part of David Martindale’s side who are in fourth place in the cinch Premiership, seven points behind third-placed Hearts.

Livi are unbeaten in six matches in all competitions and Holt is enjoying the ride.

He said: “It probably is in the best place, yes, in terms of league position and points return at the moment. We just need to keep doing that.

“In terms of the squad there is a lot of quality and strength in depth.

“There is always values here at the club in terms of dressing room togetherness and work ethic and when you put the quality of player we have got in there as well, it always helps.

“There is a lot of games left and so pick up as many points as we can before the split and take it from there.”

Holt also believes Livingston do not get the credit due for a side who are ahead of several clubs with much bigger budgets.

The former Hearts player said: “I think Livingston gets tagged quite a bit with styles of play and stuff which isn’t true and isn’t fair but that’s fine with us.

“We just concentrate on the training pitch and on game days and keep doing as well as we can.

“I think we have shown in the league so far that we can compete with most teams and we will continue to try and do that.”

Holt needs no reminder that Ange Postecoglou’s side are nine points clear of Rangers at the top of the table and have won all 11 home games but insists the Lions will travel to Glasgow with belief.

Holt said: “We have done extremely well in the last four or five games but this is going to be difficult.

“We know that, we have been there before but we are more than capable of getting something from the game if we stick to the game plan.

“We have taken a point in the past so we know we are capable. We need to make it as difficult as we can.

“You have to go into the game with a bit of belief that we can get something from it so we will do that.

“Their squad is extremely strong. There is no doubt about that. They can make changes and it doesn’t weaken the team at all.

“So obviously for opposition like ourselves, it makes it difficult but we are in a good place ourselves so why can’t we go there and get something from the game?”

