Jason Holt believes Livingston head to Celtic at their strongest since he joined

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jason Holt believes Livingston are at their strongest since he joined the West Lothian club as they prepare for a tough Celtic Park test.

The 29-year-old midfielder signed for the Lions from Rangers in 2020, following loan spells at Fleetwood and St Johnstone, and is a key part of David Martindale’s side who are in fourth place in the cinch Premiership, seven points behind third-placed Hearts.

Livi are unbeaten in six matches in all competitions and Holt is enjoying the ride.

He said: “It probably is in the best place, yes, in terms of league position and points return at the moment. We just need to keep doing that.

“In terms of the squad there is a lot of quality and strength in depth.

“There is always values here at the club in terms of dressing room togetherness and work ethic and when you put the quality of player we have got in there as well, it always helps.

“There is a lot of games left and so pick up as many points as we can before the split and take it from there.”

Holt also believes Livingston do not get the credit due for a side who are ahead of several clubs with much bigger budgets.

The former Hearts player said: “I think Livingston gets tagged quite a bit with styles of play and stuff which isn’t true and isn’t fair but that’s fine with us.

“We just concentrate on the training pitch and on game days and keep doing as well as we can.

“I think we have shown in the league so far that we can compete with most teams and we will continue to try and do that.”

Holt needs no reminder that Ange Postecoglou’s side are nine points clear of Rangers at the top of the table and have won all 11 home games but insists the Lions will travel to Glasgow with belief.

Holt said: “We have done extremely well in the last four or five games but this is going to be difficult.

“We know that, we have been there before but we are more than capable of getting something from the game if we stick to the game plan.

“We have taken a point in the past so we know we are capable. We need to make it as difficult as we can.

“You have to go into the game with a bit of belief that we can get something from it so we will do that.

“Their squad is extremely strong. There is no doubt about that. They can make changes and it doesn’t weaken the team at all.

“So obviously for opposition like ourselves, it makes it difficult but we are in a good place ourselves so why can’t we go there and get something from the game?”