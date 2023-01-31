David Moyes hopes Jarrod Bowen is finding his best form again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

David Moyes hopes Jarrod Bowen is finding his best form again

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 11.36am
West Ham manager David Moyes, left, congratulates Jarrod Bowen after his display at Derby (Mike Egerton/PA)
West Ham manager David Moyes, left, congratulates Jarrod Bowen after his display at Derby (Mike Egerton/PA)

West Ham boss David Moyes hopes striker Jarrod Bowen is recapturing the form that earned him a place in the England squad.

Bowen has ended a three-month goal drought by following up his recent double against Everton in the Premier League with another and also an assist in West Ham’s 2-0 FA Cup win at Derby.

Moyes said: “Jarrod has been a huge player for us in the last couple of years and proved it.

“But probably the first four months of this season, from August to November, he’s probably had his biggest dip for us, certainly with goals and assists.

“So I’m hoping he’s getting back on that and getting closer to the form he showed before he got into the England squad.

“We’re not shouting about it too much too soon, but it’s good signs in the last couple of games.”

Bowen made his full England debut in last summer’s 1-0 defeat in Hungary and stepped off the bench in three other Nations League games, but missed out on Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

The former Hull forward’s close-range finish gave West Ham an interval lead in their fourth-round tie at Derby before his cross early in the second half was headed home at the far post by Michail Antonio.

Moyes added: “I think confidence is a big word for Jarrod, I really do. I think he’s someone who needs it, wants the goals, wants to score.

“You can even see the way he’s scoring and taking his goals now, (against Derby) you thought he looked like a finisher.”

Moyes did not rule out adding to his squad on transfer deadline day with both Kurt Zouma and Danny Ings ruled out through injury, but admitted “we spent all our money in the summer”.

Derby boss Paul Warne had no complaints after seeing his League One side’s six-match winning run halted.

Warne said his biggest disappointment was losing “colossal” midfielder Max Bird to a groin injury and on his side’s performance added: “Deep down I’m not sad.

“All I asked the lads to do was put on a performance that was the best version of themselves.

“In fairness, one to 11, West Ham’s players are better than my one to 11, but they put their best performance on, they can all go home feeling proud, they didn’t shirk anything.

“They tried to be brave on the ball, so I come and speak to you lot like I’ve had a great night. We’ve lost unfortunately, but we gave our best version and that’s all you can do in life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
3
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
4
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
5
Hendry in action. Image: Shutterstock
Regan Hendry seals League Two switch as former Dundee United boss lands playmaker despite…
6
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes told police: ‘She’s under the kitchen floor’
7
Tesco plans a major overhaul of the business that will affect more than 2,000 jobs.
Major Tesco shake-up to impact dozens of Tayside and Fife jobs
8
The Olympia swimming pool in Dundee is due to reopen in October 2023 after two years shut.
Dundee’s Olympia reports ‘catastrophic’ losses of more than £2m during closures
8
9
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
10
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…

More from The Courier

Ayina in action. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United sign Huddersfield Town youngster Loick Ayina on loan
Zak Rudden scores a trademark goal and Chris Kane. Images: SNS.
New St Johnstone striker Zak Rudden is like a 'young Chris Kane', says Callum…
Watt has joined St Mirren. Image: SNS
Tony Watt seals St Mirren loan switch — with permanent Dundee United exit possible
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Matheus Machado, Ryan Williamson and Ross Matthews have all agreed deals with Montrose. Image: SNS / DCT Media.
Montrose go Brazilian and agree Ryan Williamson pre-contract in triple deadline day deal
Lewis Banks has joined Arbroath from Sligo Rovers. Image: Shutterstock
Dick Campbell jokes 'Arbroath are on way to Europe' as he signs Conference League…
Lorent Tolaj was been on loan at Salford City at the start of the season. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up 'powerful striker' Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton
Dundee could seal a deal to re-sign top scorer Zach Robinson. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson could make sensational deadline day return to Dundee
Welsh attracted the interest of United, as revealed by Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
Brexit: Protestors in Dundee, Perth and Angus mark three years since leaving the EU

Editor's Picks

Most Commented