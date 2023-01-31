Swindon appoint Jody Morris as head coach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swindon have confirmed the appointment of Jody Morris as first-team head coach.

Former Chelsea midfielder Morris has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at the County Ground, taking over from Scott Lindsey who left for the Crawley job earlier in January.

Morris, 44, was assistant to Frank Lampard at both Derby and then later Chelsea, and will now step up into his first senior role as a head coach.

“This is a great opportunity at a wonderful football club that is steeped in history, and I can’t wait to get started,” Morris said on the Swindon website.

“My footballing philosophy is completely aligned with that of the club, and upon meeting (technical director) Sandro (Di Michele), I was presented with a strategy and vision that I’m really keen to be a part of.

“I’m extremely proud to be leading such a forward-thinking club, with an owner and technical director that are passionate and committed to bringing success here.

“We now turn our attentions to an important 19 league games, with promotion at the forefront of our ambitions, and we want to take this incredible fanbase on a long and successful journey.”

Swindon sit sixth in the Sky Bet League Two table.

Technical director Sandro Di Michele said: “To get a head coach with Jody’s calibre is a real statement of intent from us here at the football club.

“His coaching CV reads really well and he’s worked at the very top level, so to have someone with that calibre and experience here creates an incredible opportunity for us.

“He’s highly skilled in developing some of the very best young talent in the country, which is integral to our strategy and what we are trying to achieve.”