St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson dealing with injury blows ahead of Aberdeen trip

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is dealing with a double injury worry ahead of the trip to Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

Defender Richard Tait has had a setback in his rehabilitation from a groin injury and faces another spell on the sidelines.

The 33-year-old had surgery just before the World Cup break and had been working his way back to fitness.

Robinson is also waiting on scan results from the knee injury sustained by striker Jonah Ayunga in the 1-0 win over Motherwell at the weekend, although keeper Trevor Carson is available after injuring his hand.

Ahead of cinch Premiership match against the managerless Dons, the Buddies boss said: “We have had bad news on the injury front. Richard Tait has broken down this week and we are wait on Jonah Ayunga scan results today.

“Richard has the same problem he had before with his groin so he has had a little bit of a setback.

“We sent him back to see the specialist again, and maybe we have to shut him down for three or weeks again to allow him to recover.

“It is safe to say we are worried about Jonah. He is having a scan today so we will know more when the results come through.

“We can hope for the best-case scenario of a few weeks but let’s see what the results look like.”

Interim boss Barry Robson will be in charge of Aberdeen after Jim Goodwin was sacked following the 6-0 defeat by Hibernian at the weekend.

Robinson said: “It was obviously not a good result. You never like to see a manager losing his job, especially a good guy and a good manager like Jim.

“It is the industry we work in, it’s horrible, I’m thankful I still have a job today. So nothing surprises me in football.

“I think they have very good players, they have invested heavily.

“So we won’t underestimate Aberdeen, they are a good side, with individuals who win football matches within a second so we have to be at the top of our game.”