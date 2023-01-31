Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has surgery on ‘significant’ knee injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mohamed Elneny has undergone surgery on a “significant” knee injury, Arsenal have confirmed.

The Egypt international suffered the injury in training ahead of the Premier League win at Tottenham earlier this month and the PA news agency understands Elneny now faces a race against time to be fit again this season.

“Following an injury sustained in a recent training session, subsequent assessments have confirmed that Mohamed Elneny has a significant injury to his right knee,” a club statement read.

“Mo has had successful surgery in London and will be ruled out for an extended period of time.

“A more detailed timescale will be established once the early stages of rehabilitation have been completed.

“Everyone at the club will be offering Mo all the support he needs and working hard with him so he can return to action as soon as possible.”

The 30-year-old is out of contract this summer but the Premier League leaders have an option to extend his deal by another year.

Elneny joined Arsenal seven years ago and has made 155 appearances for the Gunners.

His injury saw Arsenal target a midfielder in the January window, with Chelsea’s Jorginho the name they settled on.