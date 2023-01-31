Midfielder Josh Onomah’s Fulham contract terminated by mutual consent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Onomah’s Fulham contract has been terminated by mutual consent, the club have announced.

The 25-year-old midfielder has featured only twice in the Premier League this season for Marco Silva’s high-flying side, having arrived in summer 2019 as part of the deal which saw Ryan Sessegnon join Tottenham.

Onomah departs having made 76 appearances in total, scoring five goals including a memorable strike against Cardiff in the 2020 Championship play-off semi-final.