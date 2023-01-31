Wales happy to be written off ahead of Ireland clash, says Warren Gatland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales happy to be written off ahead of Ireland clash, says Warren Gatland

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 2.41pm
Wales head coach Warren Gatland says his players will relish tackling Ireland (David Davies/PA).
Wales head coach Warren Gatland says his players will relish tackling Ireland (David Davies/PA).

Warren Gatland believes Wales will relish being underdogs for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland.

The Principality Stadium encounter kicks off Gatland’s second stint as Wales head coach, with his previous reign between 2008 and 2019 yielding four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and two World Cup semi-finals.

Ireland will arrive in Cardiff as the world’s top-ranked team following a memorable year when they beat New Zealand twice, South Africa and Australia.

But they have lost their last four Six Nations games in the Welsh capital since defeating Wales 10 years ago.

“I think all the Welsh like to be underdogs,” Gatland said.

“We know how good a team they are. You don’t become the number one team in the world without consistency.

“We realise what a challenge that will be, and they have the continuity of being unbeaten in the autumn as well and the confidence that brings.

“The underdog tag is something I’ve found in the past the Welsh boys tend to relish. They like people writing them off, as it tends to motivate them.

“I am confident we will give a good account of ourselves on Saturday and give a good performance.”

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny will make his first Wales start for 19 months, having last featured in the line-up when Wales beat Canada during their 2021 summer internationals.

He is joined in the back-three by Josh Adams and Rio Dyer, while Gatland has selected six Ospreys forwards, plus centre Joe Hawkins, with Saracens’ Nick Tompkins missing out.

Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb is set for a first Wales appearance since November 2020 after being named on the replacements’ bench, where there are roles for Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins, Webb’s regional team half-back partner Owen Williams and hooker Scott Baldwin.

Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell is also among the substitutes, with Gatland selecting a starting back-row of Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

Gatland added: “Leigh Halfpenny has a little bit of a tight hip, so we kept him out of this morning’s session. He will train this afternoon.

“He has been one of the top defensive full-backs in world rugby for a number of years. It’s good to see him back.

“We had a really good selection meeting last night and some really robust debate.

“Kicking off this first game, we’re looking for some experience and continuity. The message to the squad is that people will get an opportunity in this Six Nations.

“We want to do well in this Six Nations, but we have to think long-term about the next seven or eight months in terms of the development of guys who haven’t had much Test rugby and how we get them ready for France (World Cup).”

Offering a bucket-load of experience will be lock and former Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones, who wins his 156th Wales cap at the age of 37.

Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones
Alun Wyn Jones will win his 156th cap for Wales against Ireland (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I sat down with Alun Wyn and had a good discussion about where he is, and I just said we need to bring some of the other second-rows on as well and give them some game-time going forward,” Gatland said.

“He is well aware of that. He has been fantastic in the past week or so in terms of his voice and experience, and I want those younger second-rows to learn from that experience.

“I have always been a great admirer of his, but we’ve got to go through the process of some transition.”

