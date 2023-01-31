Ange Postecoglou rules out any deadline-day signings for Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou rules out any deadline-day signings for Celtic

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 3.06pm
Ange Postecoglou is happy with his squad (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ange Postecoglou is happy with his squad (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has ruled out any deadline-day signings after making four additions earlier in the transfer window.

South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu was Celtic’s final purchase of January and discussions are ongoing over the likely exit of Giorgos Giakoumakis.

“There won’t be any other incomings,” Postecoglou said. “In terms of outgoings there are still some things happening in the background but nothing confirmed yet.”

Yosuke Ideguchi
Celtic’s Yosuke Ideguchi has been on the sidelines (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The likes of Yosuke Ideguchi and Oliver Abildgaard could move on along with Giakoumakis.

The Celtic manager said: “We have already brought in players to insulate us if guys who have not played a lot of football for us find other opportunities. It has to suit all parties obviously. We will see what happens over the next few hours.

“Anyone who is playing football and has been a meaningful contributor won’t be leaving in this window. Potentially the ones who leave are ones who haven’t had a lot of regular game time. There are four or five in the squad, I am not going to talk about individuals.”

Rangers are looking to complete the signing of 21-year-old Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin.

Aberdeen secured the first cinch Premiership signing on deadline day by bringing in Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old made more than 40 appearances for Go Ahead Eagles before joining Ajax in the summer of 2021 and he arrives at Pittodrie subject to a work permit.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is waiting for Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid to have their transfers confirmed before he can move to fill the gaps.

Ethan Erhahon
Ethan Erhahon is on his way out of Paisley (Steve Welsh/PA)

Midfielder Erhahon, 21, is on his way to Lincoln for a fee of about £300,000 while 17-year-old playmaker Reid is set for Crystal Palace in a six-figure deal.

Robinson refused to comment on reports linking him with Dundee United striker Tony Watt and added: “It is a tough situation because we are waiting on medicals to go through on two boys before the board will be able to release funds to go and try to recruit. It is going to be last-minute dealings if any.

“It’s not the way I like to do business but in terms of where the club is financially, I understand.”

Zak Rudden, left
Zak Rudden, left, is heading for Perth (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone are set to land Dundee striker Zak Rudden on loan and could add more newcomers.

Manager Callum Davidson said: “The chairman has been fantastic, he has backed me to get players but I will only bring them in to improve the squad. We have had a few knockbacks but we will still be trying to 12 o’clock tonight.

“There possibly could be a couple of players going out. It is important we keep the freshness.”

Callum Paterson
Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson is a Hearts target (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson feels it will be difficult to complete any late transfers.

“We’re interested in a number of players but it’s very quiet at the minute so we’ll see how the last 12 hours go,” he said. “There’s a couple we’re looking at but it’s late in the window. We’re trying but it will be difficult.

“I’d like to add one more but the key thing is they have to be at a level that’s going to improve the squad and are not just coming in as a number.”

Neilson, who would not comment on the chances of an immediate move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson, added: “Unless anyone comes in that’s paying us big money, then nobody will be going anywhere.”

Steven Hammell
Steven Hammell is set for a busy day (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell remains without a fit natural left-back and he expects a busy day.

“We are hoping to do a little bit of business, maybe some ins and outs,” he said. “It’s always moving. We thought we had something done late on Monday night and then it turns out it’s maybe not. I think we need one or two, I think we need a bit of freshness.”

Forward Connor Shields has been linked with a move to Queen’s Park and Hammell would not confirm or deny reports linking the club with Watt.

But he said: “We spoke with the media team this morning and they ran a few names past me that were getting linked with us. Some of the players we hadn’t even heard of before.”

Kevin Nisbet
Kevin Nisbet is a wanted man (PA)

Hibernian reportedly turned down offers from Wigan for striker Kevin Nisbet and midfielder Josh Campbell on Monday.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson is still looking for another defender after signing 20-year-old CJ Egan-Riley on loan from Burnley on Monday and reports claim he saw a bid for Swindon and Wales midfielder Jonny Williams turned down.

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox gave little away on his club’s activity and stated there was “nothing at the moment” regarding news on the future of Watt, who has also been linked with a return to Belgium to join Oostende.

Liam Fox
Liam Fox gave little away (Jane Barlow/PA)

Fox refused to speculate on what a sell-on fee for Harry Souttar’s prospective £15million move from Stoke to Leicester would mean and, when asked whether he could get new additions, Fox said: “We will see. We are always looking.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is keen to sign an attacking player after bringing in 18-year-old Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers on loan on Monday.

Ross County are looking for additions but Livingston manager David Martindale signalled a quiet end to the transfer window in West Lothian, saying: “I don’t expect much to happen. I have no plans to be here until midnight, put it that way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
3
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
4
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
5
Hendry in action. Image: Shutterstock
Regan Hendry seals League Two switch as former Dundee United boss lands playmaker despite…
6
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes told police: ‘She’s under the kitchen floor’
7
Tesco plans a major overhaul of the business that will affect more than 2,000 jobs.
Major Tesco shake-up to impact dozens of Tayside and Fife jobs
8
The Olympia swimming pool in Dundee is due to reopen in October 2023 after two years shut.
Dundee’s Olympia reports ‘catastrophic’ losses of more than £2m during closures
7
9
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
10
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…

More from The Courier

Lewis Banks has joined Arbroath from Sligo Rovers. Image: Shutterstock
Dick Campbell jokes 'Arbroath are on way to Europe' as he signs Conference League…
Lorent Tolaj was been on loan at Salford City at the start of the season. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up 'powerful striker' Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton
Welsh attracted the interest of United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
Brexit: Protestors in Dundee, Perth and Angus mark three years since leaving the EU
This stretch of the A977 is set to face overnight closures. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 20-mile diversion during rearranged Kincardine roadworks
Nearly 30 years have passed since Duncan Ferguson left Tannadice.
Football legend Duncan Ferguson returning to Dundee for special live event
Ange Postecoglou is happy with his squad (Steve Welsh/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — McDonald's drink-drive dash and Troon Avenue murder trial starts
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would 'end up on the…
Martel Maxwell's three sons pose for a photo with footballer Kevin de Bruyne.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Man City hero's Perthshire visit gave me and my boys a memory…
Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin was joined by dozens of fellow dookers when he visited Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cold Dip Commando Tim completes round-Britain charity mission after dropping in on Arbroath

Editor's Picks

Most Commented