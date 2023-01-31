Ange Postecoglou rules out any deadline-day signings for Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has ruled out any deadline-day signings after making four additions earlier in the transfer window.

South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu was Celtic’s final purchase of January and discussions are ongoing over the likely exit of Giorgos Giakoumakis.

“There won’t be any other incomings,” Postecoglou said. “In terms of outgoings there are still some things happening in the background but nothing confirmed yet.”

Celtic’s Yosuke Ideguchi has been on the sidelines (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The likes of Yosuke Ideguchi and Oliver Abildgaard could move on along with Giakoumakis.

The Celtic manager said: “We have already brought in players to insulate us if guys who have not played a lot of football for us find other opportunities. It has to suit all parties obviously. We will see what happens over the next few hours.

“Anyone who is playing football and has been a meaningful contributor won’t be leaving in this window. Potentially the ones who leave are ones who haven’t had a lot of regular game time. There are four or five in the squad, I am not going to talk about individuals.”

Rangers are looking to complete the signing of 21-year-old Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin.

📸 🔴 Good to have you with us Jay! pic.twitter.com/95WIeBe50d — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 31, 2023

Aberdeen secured the first cinch Premiership signing on deadline day by bringing in Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old made more than 40 appearances for Go Ahead Eagles before joining Ajax in the summer of 2021 and he arrives at Pittodrie subject to a work permit.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is waiting for Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid to have their transfers confirmed before he can move to fill the gaps.

Ethan Erhahon is on his way out of Paisley (Steve Welsh/PA)

Midfielder Erhahon, 21, is on his way to Lincoln for a fee of about £300,000 while 17-year-old playmaker Reid is set for Crystal Palace in a six-figure deal.

Robinson refused to comment on reports linking him with Dundee United striker Tony Watt and added: “It is a tough situation because we are waiting on medicals to go through on two boys before the board will be able to release funds to go and try to recruit. It is going to be last-minute dealings if any.

“It’s not the way I like to do business but in terms of where the club is financially, I understand.”

Zak Rudden, left, is heading for Perth (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone are set to land Dundee striker Zak Rudden on loan and could add more newcomers.

Manager Callum Davidson said: “The chairman has been fantastic, he has backed me to get players but I will only bring them in to improve the squad. We have had a few knockbacks but we will still be trying to 12 o’clock tonight.

“There possibly could be a couple of players going out. It is important we keep the freshness.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson is a Hearts target (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson feels it will be difficult to complete any late transfers.

“We’re interested in a number of players but it’s very quiet at the minute so we’ll see how the last 12 hours go,” he said. “There’s a couple we’re looking at but it’s late in the window. We’re trying but it will be difficult.

“I’d like to add one more but the key thing is they have to be at a level that’s going to improve the squad and are not just coming in as a number.”

Neilson, who would not comment on the chances of an immediate move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson, added: “Unless anyone comes in that’s paying us big money, then nobody will be going anywhere.”

Steven Hammell is set for a busy day (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell remains without a fit natural left-back and he expects a busy day.

“We are hoping to do a little bit of business, maybe some ins and outs,” he said. “It’s always moving. We thought we had something done late on Monday night and then it turns out it’s maybe not. I think we need one or two, I think we need a bit of freshness.”

Forward Connor Shields has been linked with a move to Queen’s Park and Hammell would not confirm or deny reports linking the club with Watt.

But he said: “We spoke with the media team this morning and they ran a few names past me that were getting linked with us. Some of the players we hadn’t even heard of before.”

Kevin Nisbet is a wanted man (PA)

Hibernian reportedly turned down offers from Wigan for striker Kevin Nisbet and midfielder Josh Campbell on Monday.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson is still looking for another defender after signing 20-year-old CJ Egan-Riley on loan from Burnley on Monday and reports claim he saw a bid for Swindon and Wales midfielder Jonny Williams turned down.

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox gave little away on his club’s activity and stated there was “nothing at the moment” regarding news on the future of Watt, who has also been linked with a return to Belgium to join Oostende.

Liam Fox gave little away (Jane Barlow/PA)

Fox refused to speculate on what a sell-on fee for Harry Souttar’s prospective £15million move from Stoke to Leicester would mean and, when asked whether he could get new additions, Fox said: “We will see. We are always looking.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is keen to sign an attacking player after bringing in 18-year-old Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers on loan on Monday.

Ross County are looking for additions but Livingston manager David Martindale signalled a quiet end to the transfer window in West Lothian, saying: “I don’t expect much to happen. I have no plans to be here until midnight, put it that way.”