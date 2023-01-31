Alex Cochrane fires warning to Rangers ahead of trip to face in-form Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Cochrane fires warning to Rangers ahead of trip to face in-form Hearts

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 3.48pm
Heart of Midlothian�s Alex Cochrane in action during the UEFA Europa League play off match at Tynecastle, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday August 25, 2022.
Alex Cochrane is adamant Hearts are a much stronger side than the one that lost 4-0 at home to Rangers four months ago.

The Jambos were hammered by the Gers at the start of October when they were hindered by a spate of injuries to key men and the gruelling demands of competing in the Europa Conference League group stage.

As the two teams prepare to meet in Gorgie on Wednesday, however, the Jambos are buoyed by a 10-game unbeaten run since a 1-0 loss at Ibrox just before the World Cup break.

“We’ve definitely progressed (since Rangers’ last visit to Tynecastle),” said defender Cochrane. “That wasn’t a good day for us but I think since then we’ve put it right through the season.

“You could see when we went to Ibrox a couple of months ago that the game was a lot closer. On another day we could have created a few more chances. But this time we’re going in with confidence, which is always important.

“We know it’s going to be tough because they’re a very good team but we know we’re a good team as well. We’ve got a quality squad and there’s more to come from us this season.”

Cochrane joined Hearts on loan from Brighton at the start of last season and then made the move permanent last summer. He feels the team is now functioning better than at any point in his 18 months in Edinburgh.

“I think this is the strongest we’ve been since I’ve been here,” he said. “We’ve got a good rhythm at the moment. Since I’ve been here I’ve seen the progression of the squad and it’s definitely good.”

Despite their impressive recent form which has taken them clear in third place in the cinch Premiership, Hearts are still 16 points adrift of second-placed Rangers.

Cochrane feels his team must beat the Gers and Celtic more regularly, and slip up less often away from home against the other sides in the league if they are to get closer to the Glasgow pair.

“It’s games like this (against Rangers) we need to win, and then it comes down to tough away games like Livingston on Sunday,” he said, referring to last weekend’s 0-0 draw.

“We got a point, and we’ll take it because it’s a tough place to go, but if we want to close the gap to the top two we need to win those games.”

