Callum Davidson not worrying about statistics during St Johnstone’s losing run

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson claims statistics do not necessarily tell the whole story as he looks to end a seven-game losing streak at Motherwell.

Since winning 2-1 in the cinch Premiership at Ross County on December 17, the Perth side have lost six league games and a Scottish Cup tie.

Saints remain in eighth place on 24 points with the four clubs below them all on 20 points.

Ahead of the match at Fir Park on Wednesday night, Davidson said: “You look at stats, you can use stats any way you want.

“We obviously have played Rangers, twice, Celtic and Hearts – they are the top three.

“For me, it starts tomorrow. We have 15 huge games to go.

“We have Celtic on Sunday and outwith that we have teams we believe we have a great chance of getting three points against.

“We are in a much better place than we were last season so I’m actually looking forward to the challenge.

“I know it has been tough but sometimes it is good to get stuck in, rather than just sitting back and relaxing.

“I think we are all getting stuck in, you have seen the last two performances against Rangers, you have seen that attitude from the players.

“They know where they are, they know what they want to do, so we will be ready to go.

“The league changes quickly but it is important we get points on the board sooner rather than later – it will make my life a lot easier.”