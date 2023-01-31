Ange Postecoglou satisfied with Celtic’s January transfer window business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou satisfied with Celtic’s January transfer window business

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 4.56pm
Ange Postecoglou is happy with his dealings (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ange Postecoglou is happy with his dealings (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou declared himself satisfied with his January business after ruling out any late surprises.

Postecoglou has signed four players this month – two of them to replace key players in advance and two others to strengthen in areas he had identified.

Canada right-back Alistair Johnston was a straight swap for Josip Juranovic even before the Croatian left for Union Berlin while 21-year-old South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu was brought in to compensate for the expected departure of Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Postecoglou has also handed debuts to centre-back Yuki Kobayashi and midfielder Tomoki Iwata and expects to get the best out of the Japanese pair as the weeks and months go by.

The Celtic manager was speaking ahead of further possible exits but only of fringe players.

“Everything we wanted to get done and looked at trying to do in this window we have got there,” he said.

“We went into it with the knowledge that there were a couple of areas we definitely wanted to strengthen and there was also a couple of areas where we thought there were more than likely to be some exits.

“We wanted to get ahead of it so we didn’t get caught short. One area was obviously right-back with Josip and we got Alistair in nice and early, and the other one was obviously Giako’s future. If we hadn’t brought Oh in we could have been scrambling a little bit in that area.

“And we added Tomoki and Yuki Kobayashi, who were guys we identified early on.

“Depending on the outgoings but with Josip and potentially Giako going out, we have brought in four players under the age of 24 and for less money. From that perspective our objectives have been achieved.

“The success of whether that will bear fruit over the next few months and beyond is how well the new players contribute. But to be fair they have already made a contribution.”

Celtic are looking to consolidate top spot in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday but face a Livingston team who sit fourth in the league and who have taken points off Postecoglou’s side at home and away over the past 18 months.

Livingston manager David Martindale highlighted the gulf in spending power between the sides this week when he estimated Celtic’s wage bill was 40 times higher than his, which he stated was the lowest in the division.

Postecoglou said: “I think he tells us that on a weekly basis, doesn’t he? There is no secret there. Which is a nice way of him downplaying their prospects and maybe pumping himself up a little bit. Nothing wrong with that.

“Look, he is doing a great job and it just goes to show that he’s got a clear idea of how he wants his team to play, he backs his players.

“You can tell every game they are up for the contest. They are well drilled and well disciplined, and that’s why they are in the position they are in the league.

“I’ve got admiration for him. I have said before, I’ve got admiration for all the coaches. Irrespective of where you are working there are always challenges there.

“I have respect for everyone who is in that role but where Livingston are and the way they have gone about things you can only admire what he and everyone at that football club has done including the players.”

