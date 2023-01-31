Hull FC boss Tony Smith backs promotion and relegation shake-up for Super League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hull FC boss Tony Smith backs promotion and relegation shake-up for Super League

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 5.00pm Updated: January 31 2023, 5.16pm
Hull FC coach Tony Smith has backed calls for structural changes to Super League (Will Matthews/PA)
Hull FC coach Tony Smith has backed calls for structural changes to Super League (Will Matthews/PA)

Hull FC coach Tony Smith says off-field criteria must be factored into promotion and relegation issues if Super League clubs are ever to bridge the gap in class and cash to their Australian counterparts.

As part of its long-term strategic partnership with the game, global media giants IMG have proposed a form of licensing from the 2025 season, which could see clubs excluded from the top flight if they fail to satisfy a range of as-yet-undetermined requirements.

And Smith believes such a change in outlook is crucial if clubs are to stop the continuing exodus of their best players to Australia’s comparatively-lucrative NRL, as well as giving them breathing space to nurture new stars of their own.

Hull Kingston Rovers v Wigan Warriors – Betfred Super League – Hull College Craven Park
Hull coach Tony Smith is determined to change the culture of “panic rugby” (Richard Sellers/PA)

Smith, who is preparing his new side for the Super League season that kicks off next month, told the PA news agency: “I don’t think we will produce so many fantastic young players in this country as long as you have promotion and relegation as it is now.

“I have never been against promotion and relegation, but it has to be based on far greater criteria. A club with a good business model should be promoted up to the top flight, and you’ve got to prove that in a lot of ways. And if anybody’s holding back the competition, they go.”

Australian Smith first came to Britain to play for Workington in the inaugural Super League season, before launching a distinguished coaching career, in which Hull – whom he joined in a controversial cross-city switch from Hull KR last year – are his fifth Super League club.

Despite the unrest that surrounded the initial introduction of a licensing system under then RFL chief Richard Lewis in 2009, Smith has fond memories of that period, insisting its lessons were self-evident and ought to drawn upon as the game’s authorities, led by IMG, plot the way forward.

“I’ve been here for 22 years and at certain times the administration has been very good, and under Richard Lewis I thought it was terrific,” added Smith.

“It brought a whole lot of credibility to the sport and we started to get on the map because it was well run and respected.

“Financially it was pretty sound and in that period some of the best rugby league was played, not panic rugby league, not the kind of rugby league that is all about, ‘Let’s not take any risks so that we don’t get relegated’.

St Helens v Wigan Warriors – Betfred Super League – St James’ Park
Wigan’s John Bateman is the latest Super League star to head Down Under (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“It freed everybody up, but it also allowed people to put the time and effort into developing fantastic young players who became household names both here and in Australia, and I don’t think we’ve produced so many since.”

All senior clubs with the exception of Keighley Cougars either voted in favour or abstained in a vote for IMG’s initial plans in September.

But while there is clearly an appetite for change, many clubs are reserving full judgement until the precise criteria for the proposed A, B and C-grade licences are revealed in March.

They are set to find an enthusiastic backer in Smith, after another close-season in which a number of star Super League names, including Wigan trio John Bateman, Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce, left or committed to leaving for Australia.

“While Australia are in the position they’re in, they’re going to continue to pluck off our best players,” added Smith.

“The only way to stop that is to have a fantastic competition for them to be a part of. We can’t compete with them in terms of money, so as a sport we need to recognise that if they are to take our best, we need to replace them by producing more of our own and developing a more sustainable competition.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
3
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
4
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
5
Hendry in action. Image: Shutterstock
Regan Hendry seals League Two switch as former Dundee United boss lands playmaker despite…
6
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes told police: ‘She’s under the kitchen floor’
7
Tesco plans a major overhaul of the business that will affect more than 2,000 jobs.
Major Tesco shake-up to impact dozens of Tayside and Fife jobs
8
The Olympia swimming pool in Dundee is due to reopen in October 2023 after two years shut.
Dundee’s Olympia reports ‘catastrophic’ losses of more than £2m during closures
7
9
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
10
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…

More from The Courier

Lewis Banks has joined Arbroath from Sligo Rovers. Image: Shutterstock
Dick Campbell jokes 'Arbroath are on way to Europe' as he signs Conference League…
Lorent Tolaj was been on loan at Salford City at the start of the season. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up 'powerful striker' Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton
Welsh attracted the interest of United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
Brexit: Protestors in Dundee, Perth and Angus mark three years since leaving the EU
This stretch of the A977 is set to face overnight closures. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 20-mile diversion during rearranged Kincardine roadworks
Nearly 30 years have passed since Duncan Ferguson left Tannadice.
Football legend Duncan Ferguson returning to Dundee for special live event
Hull FC coach Tony Smith has backed calls for structural changes to Super League (Will Matthews/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — McDonald's drink-drive dash and Troon Avenue murder trial starts
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would 'end up on the…
Martel Maxwell's three sons pose for a photo with footballer Kevin de Bruyne.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Man City hero's Perthshire visit gave me and my boys a memory…
Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin was joined by dozens of fellow dookers when he visited Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cold Dip Commando Tim completes round-Britain charity mission after dropping in on Arbroath

Editor's Picks

Most Commented