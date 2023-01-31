Kenny Shiels leaves his role as manager of Northern Ireland Women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kenny Shiels leaves his role as manager of Northern Ireland Women

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 5.16pm
Kenny Shiels has left his role as Northern Ireland Women’s manager (Nick Potts/PA)
Kenny Shiels has left his role as Northern Ireland Women's manager (Nick Potts/PA)

Kenny Shiels has left his role as manager of Northern Ireland Women.

Having taken up the position in 2019, Shiels led Northern Ireland to a first ever major tournament in Euro 2022.

They were underdogs going into the competition and finished bottom of England’s group, scoring just one goal and losing all of their matches.

Shiels said: “I have enjoyed my time as senior women’s manager immensely.

“I have worked hard with the players to raise their expectations and change their style of play so that we were a team to be reckoned with.

“This success has generated record attendance figures at senior women’s games and I was delighted to see so many of the Green and White Army travel to England to cheer us on last summer at the Euros.

“I want to thank everyone who has backed me, and the team, during my time as manager.”

Northern Ireland failed to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, finishing behind England and Austria in their group, but secured a record points tally of 19 in qualifying.

Northern Ireland v England – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – St Mary’s Stadium
Northern Ireland players applaud their fans after the Euro 2022 clash with England (John Walton/PA)

They are not scheduled to play another competitive match until the start of qualifying for Euro 2025.

“Kenny’s impact on the women’s and girls’ game in Northern Ireland has been transformative,” Irish FA chief executive officer Patrick Nelson said.

“Securing that historic qualification to the Euros is forever etched in Irish FA history.

“We thank Kenny for his contribution to this and the success of the senior women’s team in recent years.”

