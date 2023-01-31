Rangers complete signing of Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rangers completed the signing of Belgium Under-21 international Nicolas Raskin ahead of the final evening of the transfer window.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined from Standard Liege for an “undisclosed fee on a long-term contract, subject to a work permit being confirmed”.

Raskin told the Rangers website: “I feel very excited to be here and I also feel very proud to join a very big club. I’m looking forward to playing at Ibrox. It was very exciting when I was told of Rangers’ interest because it’s a big club.”

Giorgos Giakoumakis is set to depart

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou earlier ruled out any deadline-day signings, but Oliver Abildgaard was the first of what could be a handful of departures.

South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu was Celtic’s fourth and final purchase of the month and discussions were ongoing over the likely exit of Giorgos Giakoumakis.

“There won’t be any other incomings,” Postecoglou said.

Abildgaard signed for Serie A side Hellas Verona

Abildgaard signed for Serie A side Hellas Verona after making nine substitute appearances for the Hoops.

The Celtic manager said: “We have already brought in players to insulate us if guys who have not played a lot of football for us find other opportunities. It has to suit all parties obviously. We will see what happens over the next few hours.

“Anyone who is playing football and has been a meaningful contributor won’t be leaving in this window. Potentially the ones who leave are ones who haven’t had a lot of regular game time. There are four or five in the squad, I am not going to talk about individuals.”

Aberdeen have made two signings

Aberdeen have made two signings, adding 22-year-old Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter on loan and 30-year-old defender Angus MacDonald on a deal until the end of the season.

St Mirren have signed 18-year-old Southampton wing-back Thierry Small and look set to add Tony Watt on a loan deal from Dundee United.

Robinson could also strengthen his midfield, with Ethan Erhahon on his way to Lincoln for a fee of about £300,000 and 17-year-old playmaker Dylan Reid set for Crystal Palace in a six-figure deal.

Kilmarnock are looking to add after the exits of Kyle Lafferty and Oli Shaw, the latter joining Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

Zak Rudden is heading for Perth

St Johnstone have landed Dundee striker Zak Rudden on loan and could add more newcomers.

Manager Callum Davidson said: “The chairman has been fantastic, he has backed me to get players, but I will only bring them in to improve the squad. We have had a few knockbacks but we will still be trying to 12 o’clock tonight.

“There possibly could be a couple of players going out. It is important we keep the freshness.”

Ross County signed striker Simon Murray from Queen’s Park while Kazeem Olaigbe has left Dingwall following a loan spell from Southampton.

Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson is a Hearts target

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson feels it will be difficult to complete any late transfers.

“We’re interested in a number of players, but it’s very quiet at the minute so we’ll see how the last 12 hours go,” he said. “There’s a couple we’re looking at, but it’s late in the window. We’re trying but it will be difficult.

“I’d like to add one more, but the key thing is they have to be at a level that’s going to improve the squad and are not just coming in as a number.”

Neilson, who would not comment on the chances of an immediate move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson, added: “Unless anyone comes in that’s paying us big money, then nobody will be going anywhere.”

Sondre Solholm has returned to Norway

Motherwell have sold defender Sondre Solholm to Odds BK for an undisclosed fee and Connor Shields was loaned to Queen’s Park, while manager Steven Hammell is looking to add to his squad.

“We are hoping to do a little bit of business, maybe some ins and outs,” he said. “It’s always moving. We thought we had something done late on Monday night and then it turns out it’s maybe not. I think we need one or two, I think we need a bit of freshness.”

Hibernian included Kevin Nisbet and Josh Campbell in their starting line-up for their game with Ross County following interest from Wigan.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Scotland before the game: “I’m sure we’ll get something over the line. It’s been a really difficult last few days but we’re still active.”

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox is set to replace Watt but he refused to speculate on what a sell-on fee for Harry Souttar’s prospective £15million move from Stoke to Leicester would mean for him.