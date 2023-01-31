Oh my God! Charlton signed Kilkenny – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association January 31 2023, 6.03pm Gavin Kilkenny joined Charlton (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 31. Football Clubs got creative on deadline day. 👀🇮🇪🔴⚪️ #cafc pic.twitter.com/KXmyDFmBPo— Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) January 31, 2023 There's an awful lot you can tell about a person by their shoes 👟 pic.twitter.com/IYD9dmbJTD— Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) January 31, 2023 🍀⏳ @littlejetco #ctfc pic.twitter.com/kZy8Y5R3GF— Cheltenham Town (@CTFCofficial) January 31, 2023 🤝 It’s a done deal!#TRFC #SWA pic.twitter.com/jPtRBioQM5— Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) January 31, 2023 It's time for a fresh face at number 10 👀#ProudToBeTown pic.twitter.com/hctlbGIfjg— Harrogate Town AFC (@HarrogateTown) January 31, 2023 Joao Cancelo left City for Bayern. 👋 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/q5UdxeWgCc— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) January 31, 2023 Gareth Bale was coaching. Neville Southall knew who Everton should turn to for help. The only person we should be signing isHannibal smith— Neville Southall (@NevilleSouthall) January 31, 2023 David Beckham enjoyed Mexico. View this post on InstagramA post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) Jamie Redknapp was also on his travels. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Jamie Redknapp (@jamie.redknapp) Cycling A new valley for Geraint Thomas. Ridden through a lot of valleys but never this one pic.twitter.com/hAvMASmTFX— Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) January 31, 2023 Boxing Oleksandr Usyk called out Tyson Fury again. Hey, Belly I’m coming for you!@Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/kX0FThGGIK— Alexander Usyk (@usykaa) January 31, 2023 Cricket Ian Botham hit the golf course. A little win for @speedbird380 and i this week on the old course at the National!! Nice to back in the swing of it and even nicer to be winning! pic.twitter.com/jYIycf1tMG— BeefyBotham (@BeefyBotham) January 31, 2023 Darts Chris Dobey did not expect that. Anymore names you’re gonna drop this week ?You’ll be telling me @markjesterselby has messaged you next https://t.co/ZRPfwUsvsw— Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) January 31, 2023 Michael Smith won again. To win PDC, players and fans player of the year means the world to me. Especially the fans player as I’ve been feeling your support and love all year for me so for that I thank everyone so so much 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/AUffMZgV7S— Michael Smith (@Michael180Smith) January 31, 2023 Gymnastics Another tough week for Max Whitlock. From this week we start cleaning all the routine work up, another part of the build up that's really tough!#gymnastics #gymnast #fitness #competition pic.twitter.com/Dzl7Fgrkls— Max Whitlock OBE (@maxwhitlock1) January 31, 2023 Already a subscriber? 