Olly Crankshaw calls for winning mentality at Motherwell

Motherwell winger Olly Crankshaw stressed the importance of developing a winning mentality as the Steelmen look for a long-awaited league victory.

Steven Hammell’s side have not won a league game at home since August 20 and have not picked up three points anywhere since October 29, although they recently beat Arbroath in the Scottish Cup.

Fine margins have gone against them on numerous occasions, such as in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by St Mirren when they had a strong penalty claim denied.

There have been four draws in the past seven games and 10 defeats by a solitary goal over the course of the league campaign, and recent signing Crankshaw feels getting over the line in one match could spark a transformation of their fortunes.

The on-loan Stockport winger said: “I think over the next couple of weeks we really need to drill that winning mentality into us and just go and win as many games as possible.

“When you are in a little rut it just takes one game for things to change and we have enough quality in the dressing room to do that.

“A winning mentality would change that dressing room massively. When you start winning games it’s hard to knock you off your pedestal.”

Hammell has been trying to develop that mentality in between matches.

“It’s massive in the game,” Hammell said. “You see players whether you do a small-sided game or a possession drill in training, or a game of head tennis in the gym, you need that competitive element to training. That’s vital.

“When you are in a momentum of not winning games it’s easy to stay there. You need to flip that quickly, very quickly and get it running the other way.

“It’s a big game for us, it’s a good game, one we are looking forward to.

“It’s a game we need the fans to be with us again. We need to be aligned, on the right path, and all be in this together.”