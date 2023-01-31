Jamie George boost for England with hooker on course to face Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie George has handed England an injury boost ahead of their Guinness Six Nations opener with the hooker on track to be available against Scotland.

The Saracens forward, 32, was initially withdrawn from Steve Borthwick’s group after he sustained concussion in his side’s defeat by Edinburgh on January 22.

But George, who has 72 caps, forms part of Borthwick’s 29-man squad for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash Twickenham with seven players – including Toulouse’s Jack Willis and Sale Sharks’ Jonny Hill – released from the training camp on Tuesday.

“He’s working through the protocols and we expect him to be available for selection,” said England defensive coach Kevin Sinfield.

“He’s thrown today, and it’s a gradual build-up through the protocols, so at the minute he’s on track to be available.”

The news will come as a welcome relief to Borthwick, whose squad has been beset with injury problems.

Leicester Tigers’ Dan Kelly became the latest player to fall by the wayside – when he was ruled out with a thigh injury on Monday – joining centre Henry Slade and vice-captain Courtney Lawes on the sidelines.

Sinfield added: “We’ve spoken about Courtney already, and Jamie is very much a leader in the group.

“To have his influence here in the week has been really good for the team. He’s been around, knows how to win big games and that’s important for us.”

Bevan Rodd, Joe Heyes, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley and Guy Porter – who replaced club team-mate Kelly on Monday – join Willis and Hayes in departing the camp.

Willis moved to Toulouse in November, and Sinfield was asked if that played a part in the 26-year-old flanker’s omission.

“That is for people higher than me to decide,” he said. “What I will say is what a wonderful talent he is.

“He is desperate to play for England and I know his situation is tricky at the moment, hopefully for the next seven or eight weeks we have more opportunity to have him in camp. Then we’ll see.”

Sinfield also hopes Slade (hip) and Lawes (calf) could return to the fold for England’s second fixture against Italy next Sunday.

He added: “I hope they are because I would love to have them both available.

“Courtney has not been on the field yet. Henry has been part of the session and we have seen a glimpse of what he can do.

“I am really excited about the prospect of working with both of them but at the moment they are not available.”

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker.

Backs: Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.