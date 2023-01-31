Jamie George boost for England with hooker on course to face Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie George boost for England with hooker on course to face Scotland

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 6.36pm
Jamie George is expected to be fit to play against Scotland (Ben Whitley/PA)
Jamie George has handed England an injury boost ahead of their Guinness Six Nations opener with the hooker on track to be available against Scotland.

The Saracens forward, 32, was initially withdrawn from Steve Borthwick’s group after he sustained concussion in his side’s defeat by Edinburgh on January 22.

But George, who has 72 caps, forms part of Borthwick’s 29-man squad for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash Twickenham with seven players – including Toulouse’s Jack Willis and Sale Sharks’ Jonny Hill – released from the training camp on Tuesday.

“He’s working through the protocols and we expect him to be available for selection,” said England defensive coach Kevin Sinfield.

“He’s thrown today, and it’s a gradual build-up through the protocols, so at the minute he’s on track to be available.”

The news will come as a welcome relief to Borthwick, whose squad has been beset with injury problems.

Leicester Tigers’ Dan Kelly became the latest player to fall by the wayside – when he was ruled out with a thigh injury on Monday – joining centre Henry Slade and vice-captain Courtney Lawes on the sidelines.

Sinfield added: “We’ve spoken about Courtney already, and Jamie is very much a leader in the group.

“To have his influence here in the week has been really good for the team. He’s been around, knows how to win big games and that’s important for us.”

Bevan Rodd, Joe Heyes, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley and Guy Porter – who replaced club team-mate Kelly on Monday – join Willis and Hayes in departing the camp.

Willis moved to Toulouse in November, and Sinfield was asked if that played a part in the 26-year-old flanker’s omission.

“That is for people higher than me to decide,” he said. “What I will say is what a wonderful talent he is.

“He is desperate to play for England and I know his situation is tricky at the moment, hopefully for the next seven or eight weeks we have more opportunity to have him in camp. Then we’ll see.”

Sinfield also hopes Slade (hip) and Lawes (calf) could return to the fold for England’s second fixture against Italy next Sunday.

He added: “I hope they are because I would love to have them both available.

“Courtney has not been on the field yet. Henry has been part of the session and we have seen a glimpse of what he can do.

“I am really excited about the prospect of working with both of them but at the moment they are not available.”

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker.

Backs: Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

