Arsenal seal signing of Jorginho from Chelsea

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 8.33pm
Jorginho has left Chelsea to join Arsenal on an 18-month contract. (Lukas Huter/PA)
Arsenal have announced the signing of midfielder Jorginho from rivals Chelsea.

The 31-year-old has moved across London to join the Premier League leaders, signing an 18-month deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners had been keen to strengthen their midfield options after Mohamed Elneny suffered a serious knee injury earlier in the month.

Jorginho told Arsenal.com: “I’m very excited for this new challenge, and I just can’t wait to be on the pitch to be honest. Everything has happened so fast.

“I was a bit surprised, but I took the opportunity of this amazing challenge.

“It’s an important shirt. It’s an amazing club, a big one, and I’m really excited and happy to be here.

“I’ll try to just bring positive energy, hard work and my experience to help the team. It’s what I always bring with me.

“I try just to help with the experience I’ve had in my time with the other clubs and anything I can do just to help the team to achieve more and more, that’s my target.

“All I can promise is that I’m going to give my all to represent this club.”

On his new manager Mikel Arteta, the Italy international added: “He was a big influence because I know that he tried a few times to get me before and it didn’t happen due to other reasons, not because of my wishes. So of course, he had a big influence.”

Arteta said: “Jorginho is a midfield player with intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and international experience.

“Jorginho has won in his career, but he still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here.

“We are so pleased to sign Jorginho and welcome him and his family to the club.”

Having seen an approach for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo rebuffed, Arsenal instead moved to bring in Champions League and Euro 2020 winner Jorginho.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Jorginho has “hunger and huge willingness” to contribute for the Gunners (Nick Potts/PA)

The PA news agency understands Arsenal have paid an initial fee of £10million with a potential £2million in add-ons.

Jorginho joined Chelsea from Napoli for £57million in 2018 and has gone on to score 29 goals in 213 appearances for the Blues.

During his time at Stamford Bridge he won the Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Jorginho becomes Arsenal’s third signing of the window, following the arrivals of Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior.

He will be available for Saturday’s Premier League game at strugglers Everton and will wear the number 20 shirt at Arsenal.

Elneny has undergone surgery on a “significant” knee injury, Arsenal confirmed earlier on Tuesday.

The Egypt international suffered the injury in training ahead of the Premier League win at Tottenham earlier this month and he could now miss the remainder of the season.

“Following an injury sustained in a recent training session, subsequent assessments have confirmed that Mohamed Elneny has a significant injury to his right knee,” Arsenal said in a statement.

“Mo has had successful surgery in London and will be ruled out for an extended period of time. A more detailed timescale will be established once the early stages of rehabilitation have been completed.

“Everyone at the club will be offering Mo all the support he needs and working hard with him so he can return to action as soon as possible.”

Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny is expected to stay at the club beyond this season.
Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny is expected to stay at the club beyond this season (John Walton/PA)

Despite the setback, the PA news agency understands Arsenal are planning to extend Elneny’s stay.

The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer but the club are set to trigger an option of an additional 12 months.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have allowed winger Marquinhos to join Sky Bet Championship promotion hopefuls Norwich on loan for the remainder of the campaign after the summer signing had made just six first-team appearances.

