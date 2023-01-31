Queen’s Park progress in Scottish Cup with victory at Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Queen’s Park advanced to the Scottish Cup fifth round with a 2-0 win at Inverness.

Goals from Dom Thomas and Scott Williamson in the final 20 minutes were enough for the cinch Championship leaders.

Jay Henderson hit a post for Inverness in the first half but Queen’s Park were always on top.

They had to wait until the 74th minute to take the lead when Thomas curled home and then Williamson, who earlier hit a post, killed the game 10 minutes later when he slotted home.