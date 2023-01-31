Boreham Wood win again thanks to late Tyrone Marsh rocket

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boreham Wood made it two successive away wins with a 1-0 victory over Aldershot at the EBB Stadium.

The visitors had an opportunity to take an early lead when Lee Ndlovu went through on goal but he sent his effort just wide of a post.

Wood had another chance midway through the half when Jack Payne threaded one through to Marsh but his early shot was hit straight at Luca Ashby-Hammond.

Aldershot had opportunities of their own and could have hit the front but for Nathan Ashmore’s diving save to keep out Joe Partington’s close-range effort.

Boreham Wood got the all important winner with seven minutes left on the clock when Marsh rocketed an effort home after the Town defence failed to clear the initial shot.